Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Legend Passive Perk Rework Seemingly Coming in Apex Legends Season 16

With all the recent commotion surrounding perks in popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite, it appears Respawn Entertainment is cooking up some major changes to the passive perk system for Season 16 of Apex Legends. In addition to an all-new hardcore battle LTM, prominent Apex...
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed

Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
