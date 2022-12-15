Read full article on original website
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
KYTV
Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dec 17 – Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins & Princeton Schools Superintendent Jerry Girdner
In this broadcast we visit with Garrett Hawkins, President of Missouri Farm Bureau about the upcoming legislative session and issues that may affect Missouri farmers and ag-related businesses. We also learn more about the construction of new ball fields in Princeton from Superintendent Jerry Girdner. Click on the image below...
Bird flu leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
kmmo.com
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
KMZU
Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
kmaland.com
Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic
(KMAland) -- A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri gambling hearing
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Conservatives almost lost a Missouri US Senate seat. We can stop that from ever happening again.
In June 2022, many Missouri conservatives were starting to worry. Despite 65% of Republican primary voters opposing him, Eric Greitens was on track to win the GOP nomination with 35% of the vote—again. Like with Saundra McDowell in 2018, vote-splitting in a crowded field was poised to nominate a weak candidate, with major political liabilities. Another unforced error could create a disastrous general election.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
kmaland.com
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
