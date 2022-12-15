ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
kmmo.com

DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
KMZU

Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
kmaland.com

Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic

(KMAland) -- A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021.
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri gambling hearing

Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Conservatives almost lost a Missouri US Senate seat. We can stop that from ever happening again.

In June 2022, many Missouri conservatives were starting to worry. Despite 65% of Republican primary voters opposing him, Eric Greitens was on track to win the GOP nomination with 35% of the vote—again. Like with Saundra McDowell in 2018, vote-splitting in a crowded field was poised to nominate a weak candidate, with major political liabilities. Another unforced error could create a disastrous general election.
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
SheKnows

This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan

If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
kmaland.com

Librarians Lament Censorship in MO

(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
