KSDK
St. Louis photographer loses thousands in materials after Thanksgiving fire
Jennifer Butler's business was ravaged by a fire on Thanksgiving Day. She's now looking for a new home to continue her life's work.
KSDK
Mission Taco, El Monstero collab to give back to the Jeff Burton Family Fund
ST. LOUIS — The band we all love, El Monstero, has 7 shows coming up that you won't want to miss. Not only because of the pure entertainment, but for every ticket sold Mission Taco will donate $1 from every "Three Little Piggies Burrito" to the Jeff Burton Family Fund.
KSDK
Keeping our community warm: Arch Apparel and STL Bucket List team up to donate blankets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters
ST. LOUIS - As the temps continue to drop, local businesses are stepping up to keep our community warm. Arch Apparel and STL Bucket List are collaborating to donate sherpa blankets to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. For every blanket sold, the two local businesses will donate a...
KSDK
Dazzling holiday light display at Anheuser-Busch
ST. LOUIS — We are just nine days away from Christmas and families are making their rounds to see the dazzling light displays. One of the time-honored traditions is put on by Anheuser-Busch. The beautiful Clydesdales walk proudly down Pestalozzi for the nightly Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights display. "You can...
KSDK
The Grand Center Arts Academy, Camerata choir, joins us for Caroling on the Plaza
ST. LOUIS — Grand Center Arts Academy is an arts-focused school that serves students in grades 6th – 12th grade. Students gain exposure to the four pathways of arts: dance, music, theater, and visual arts. The GCAA community has a rich and unique culture of academic and artistic excellence.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Sisterhood Style Boutique
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide continued with a visit from Sisterhood Style. The online clothing boutique was created with moms in mind! The boutique hand-picks every item reflecting their own personal style. Their goal is to create looks for everyday women that make them feel great walking out the door. They aim for comfortable and classic making high-fashion looks adaptable to the modern mom. They are committed to building up and supporting women as one Sisterhood!
KSDK
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
Two families living at the Arcade Apartments say the problems keep piling up. They've complained of safety hazards and damaged belongings.
KSDK
@CheekyGingerChef takes on Ruler Foods for a Gluten Free, Vegan Holiday Recipe
ST. LOUIS — Eating with dietary restrictions can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to the holidays and staying on a budget. But thanks to Ruler Foods, those special recipes can come to life!. We sent content creator, Mason Cooksey, AKA: The Cheeky Ginger Chef, to the...
KSDK
Live interview: Volunteers place wreaths at Jefferson Barracks gravesites
Wreaths of America honors the graves of veterans every holiday season. This year, 2.7 million wreaths will be placed across 3,700 participating cemeteries.
KSDK
St. Louis woman detained in Israel, U.S. State Department acknowledges
A St. Louis college student was detained by Israeli Defense Forces on Friday. She attempted to cross the border from Ramallah into Jerusalem.
KSDK
Arctic air and dangerous conditions incoming at the end of the week
ST. LOUIS — It's about to be a cold week ahead. By looking at the seven-day forecast, Friday and Saturday stick out with temperatures that will feel like single-digits. Temperatures that only reach 10 or 12 for a high are significant, but it's easy to not think much of it. The seven-day forecast temperatures won't even begin to tell the story of the major impacts we're going to feel the end of the week.
