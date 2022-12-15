Read full article on original website
'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction,' warns UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed multinational corporations for turning the world's ecosystems into "playthings of profit" and warned failure to correct course would lead to catastrophic results. "We are treating nature like a toilet," Guterres said bluntly.
Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference
MONTREAL — (AP) — There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a historic deal at a U.N. conference that would be the most significant effort to protect the world's land and oceans and provide a critical infusion of money to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Terrifying Proof of Climate Change From Every Corner of the World
No one should need more proof than this. Earlier this year, the United Nations Environment Programme released another alarming report on climate change. It categorically stated that there are no credible pathways to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target. Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said, “We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.”
6 reasons why our planet might not be doomed after all
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. MONTREAL, Canada —...
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Why the Fusion Breakthrough Could Make Climate Change Worse
Thinking fusion is a miracle for climate change could make us apathetic about the problem. While fusion could be the energy of the future, a new breakthrough does not guarantee that reactors are coming; we need to cut emissions now. Nuclear power could replace fossils now, but human ignorance won't...
The great dying: A new study may have revealed the reason behind world's largest mass extinction
According to a new study by Lancaster University, the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history may have been brought on by methane releases produced by volcanic activity burning buried fossil fuel stores. Massive amounts of high-temperature methane produced by intense volcanic activity may also have contributed to the warming,...
White House to study releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to counter climate change
The White House is orchestrating a five-year-plan on how to counter climate change that will explore how spraying aerosols into the stratosphere can lower temperatures.
Religion is not the factor that most influences rejection of evolutionary theory in schools, study says
Religion influences secondary school students' understanding and acceptance of evolutionary theory, but social and cultural factors such as nationality, perceptions of science and household income are more influential, according to a study involving 5,500 Brazilian and Italian students aged 14-16. An article on the study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.
United Nations Rips 'Dangerous Precedent' Of Elon Musk's Chilling Crackdown On Journalists
Musk “sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse,” said a spokesperson.
Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?
Thousands of delegates have gathered in Montreal, Canada, for a once-in-a-decade chance to address the accelerating pace of species loss and the dangers of ecosystem breakdown. COP15 brings together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) with a goal of negotiating this decade’s biodiversity targets and a new global framework for biodiversity protection. The summit risks being overshadowed by the recently concluded COP27 on climate change, but the issues are linked and the importance of biodiversity protection cannot be overstated. About one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. Not only are our activities driving this mass...
EU chief says bloc has to address 'distortions' created by Biden environmental policies
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that the EU must act in response to distortions created in the marketplace by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping.
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words “Save Soil.” They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world’s soils.
Indigenous People Need Real Compensation for Climate Change | Opinion
As climate talks wrapped up at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt this past month, the attending delegates agreed to make long-awaited history. For the first time, the United Nations adopted a pact to establish a "loss and damage" fund for developing nations that have borne the brunt of climate disasters over the years.
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th Conference of the Parties, or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is designed to promote sustainable development by protecting biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems. Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is...
Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment
Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties.
Peru is in crisis. How did it happen?
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo is in prison, at least 20 people are dead, hundreds of tourists are stranded, and the nation is in crisis after Castillo was ousted from his position on December 7. Dina Boluarte, the South American nation’s sixth president in seven years, is now struggling to maintain control in a political environment where chaos and corruption are the norm.
COP15: UN calls for biodiversity 'peace pact with nature'
"Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction," the head of the United Nations has warned at the start of a high-level nature summit in Canada. Governments are meeting in Montreal to agree targets to reverse the loss of nature. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said we have a chance to...
Vanguard's decision to leave the world's biggest climate-finance group could impede Biden's plan to protect Americans' savings from the climate crisis
Vanguard pulled out of a coalition of investment groups aiming to fight climate change because it wants to demonstrate independence to investors.
