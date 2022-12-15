ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Columbia Falls Veterans Home Cemetery will have wreaths placed on all 870 graves

By Kiana Wilson
KBZK News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA FALLS - The holidays are a joyous time for most of us, but for some, it is a time of remembrance.

Wreaths Across America helps honor families who have lost veterans by providing three million wreaths nationwide at veteran cemeteries.

A total of 870 wreaths will be placed on the graves at the Veterans Home Cemetery in Columbia Falls on Saturday. Additionally, the Columbia Falls High School Sonifers will sing the national anthem and holiday songs to get people in the Christmas spirit.

If you donate a wreath, Wreaths Across America will match the donation between Dec. 17, 2022, and Jan. 15, 2023. The wreaths placed in Columbia Falls were donated by people and businesses across the Flathead Valley.

"It's really an awesome and awesome display of community support and really we could not have this program without the support of the entire Flathead community. It just is, man it’s a fantastic program," said Wreaths Across America Location coordinator Steve Armstrong.

Anyone who would like to help place wreaths or be a part of the remembrance ceremony is welcome to join the group at the Columbia Falls Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

