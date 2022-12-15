ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 shot at Northlake Mall; suspect in custody, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgOAF_0jjzrZQE00

CHARLOTTE — Two people, including an innocent bystander, were taken to a hospital after a shooting at about 3 p.m. on Thursday at Northlake Mall, CMPD said.

The shooting happened during the busy shopping season only 10 days before Christmas.

A fight between the shooting victim and the suspect started inside the mall near Dillards, CMPD said. The suspect drew a gun and fired several shots hitting two people, including an innocent bystander.

Witnesses said they heard commotion come from the second floor not far from the food court entrance between Firebirds and H&M.

An on-duty CMPD officer assigned to the mall located the suspect and tried to detain him. The suspect dropped the gun and ran off. Officers caught up with the suspect and took him into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SI9bj_0jjzrZQE00

After the situation was under control, Northlake officials asked officers to walk through the mall to let everyone know about the incident and tell them there is not an ongoing threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sR34_0jjzrZQE00

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The innocent bystander who was shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, I would hope this type of activity would make people upset and worried all year round,” said CMPD Major Ryan Butler. “I would suggest any time you’re at a major public venue that you maintain situational awareness.”

Officials said the mall will remain closed Thursday.

Witness John Luongo said he shot video around right after hearing gunshots.

“After the shots, a second or two, after a second or two passed, screams followed,” he told Channel 9. “I heard a lot of chaos and people yelling, screaming, running. People exiting the mall.”

An employee at the store Buckle told Channel 9 they recently had active-shooter training.

And they put that knowledge to use Thursday afternoon.

During the shooting, staff members locked the doors and brought everyone inside to the back.

The employee said emotions and tensions were high as the shooting unfolded.

“We just heard three to four gunshots,” said Bella Brown, who works at the mall. “You could tell it’s from upstairs.”

Brown said she heard screaming.

“And I think it was security yelling, ‘Fire!’ I guess that’s their code for that,” Brown said. “We took our guests into the back and locked everything down. We just watched our cameras and watched everyone running.”

Shoppers were evacuated from the mall, the employee said.

No further information has been released.

Statement from Northlake Mall:

“Earlier this afternoon, Northlake Mall experienced an isolated shooter incident. The authorities were immediately contacted and the shooter was detained. There is no threat at this time. However, the mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. We are working with local authorities to better understand what transpired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6m2j_0jjzrZQE00

VIDEO: CMPD updates the public after double-shooting at Northlake Mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3LGb_0jjzrZQE00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

BREAKING: Two Shot at Northlake Mall

Today we start the Brett Winterble Show with WBT host and reporter Breaking Brett Jensen as he breaks news about a shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte just before 3:00pm on Thursday that resulted in two people getting shot. Brett Jensen also talks about a story about an unloaded gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
MATTHEWS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Deputies make arrest in Facebook Marketplace scam

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear. One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy