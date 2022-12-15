Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
NBC Sports
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The last 39 QBs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft can make a franchise a Super Bowl contender or set it back five years.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Colt McCoy out with concussion, Trace McSorley in for Cardinals
The Cardinals may need to finish out the rest of Sunday’s game in Denver without quarterback Colt McCoy. McCoy got the start because Kyler Murray tore his ACL last weekend, but he went to the locker room after a one-yard run in the third quarter. A cart came out for McCoy, but he was able to walk to the back under his own power.
NBC Sports
Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season
The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
NBC Sports
Commanders try to make sense of bizarre ending vs. Giants
LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was short and to the point with his answers to begin his postgame press conference on Sunday evening. He knew what was coming. "Don't ask me about the referees, because I can't answer the question," Rivera said, still visibly upset at...
NBC Sports
Sin City miracle: Raiders break tie with last-play defensive touchdown to stun Patriots 30-24
The Raiders and Patriots appeared headed to overtime when one of the most unbelievable, inexplicable plays in NFL history happened. Las Vegas won 30-24 on the final play, a walk-off, 48-yard defensive touchdown by Chandler Jones. The Patriots saw their playoff hopes take a serious dent as they fell to...
NBC Sports
Meyers explains his intent on costly play in Patriots' loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots suffered one of the most excruciating losses in recent NFL history on Sunday. They had the ball on their own 45-yard line with no timeouts and 10 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Instead of throwing a Hail Mary or just taking a knee to force overtime, the Patriots ran a draw play. Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who threw it back toward the line of scrimmage and into the hands of Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson told Vikings offense at halftime: “We’re gonna get stops, you just need five touchdowns”
The Vikings trailed the Colts at halftime, 33-0. In the second half (and overtime), they accomplished the biggest comeback in NFL history. After the 39-36 overtime win, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that cornerback Patrick Peterson had a simple message for the offense at halftime. “We’re gonna get...
NBC Sports
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers
As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
NBC Sports
Sean McDermott praises Devin Singletary for not scoring touchdown on final carry
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for not scoring.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Pats-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as one of the worst defeats in NFL history. With a seven-point lead and only 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were on the verge of improving to 8-6 on the season and increasing their chances of clinching a postseason spot. Instead, disaster struck.
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
