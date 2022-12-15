Joe Burrow has blunt reaction to Tom Brady comparisons

Through the first three seasons of his career, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already drawn plenty of comparisons to seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady with his swagger and immediate success at such a young age. And on Sunday, Burrow and Brady will meet in a high-profile showdown between two first-place teams setting up plenty of storylines about a matchup between the future of the quarterback position and an all-time great.

But Joe Burrow isn’t necessarily feeding into the comparisons.

In an interview leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Burrow was asked about the continued comparisons between him and Tom Brady, and he had a hilariously blunt response to downplay the talk: “He’s Tom and I’m Joe.”

Whether Burrow likes the discussion or not, the comparisons to Brady are unlikely to stop as long as he keeps playing the way he does and leading his team to success, and that’s been the case. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the league.

And with five straight wins to put the Bengals in first place in the AFC North, it looks like Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are poised for another playoff run.

[ Ben Baby ]

