Clayton Bigsby
3d ago
You mean, not compelling staff to use false pronouns, or not allowing males to compete against females. There, fixed it.
sh bas
3d ago
how many students is this. ?..less than 5 % population..how many students?
Bill to ban biological males from girls' sports teams fails in Ohio General Assembly
The Ohio General Assembly narrowly failed to pass a bill that would ban biological males from competing on girls' sports teams after the bill was repeatedly amended.
CBS News
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
New safety training allows for Ohio teachers or staff to be armed
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training Curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined...
teachingcleveland.org
Bill would ‘thwart the will of Ohioans.’ State Ed board independent for reason| Opinion
William L. Phillis is a former teacher, principal, superintendent, and assistant superintendent of public instruction. He is currently the executive director of the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding. Leaders of the Ohio Senate seem to be inebriated with power. With a super majority, they do what...
After long campaign by activists, Ohio bans gas chambers to euthanize domestic animals
OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will...
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
Sidney Daily News
Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits
This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
NBC4 Columbus
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she's entitled to under Ohio law, the state's highest court ruled Friday. Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions …. A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the...
Ohio’s ‘Frackgate’ controversy predicted backlash to drilling under state parks
Ohio law has said an agency “may” lease land for oil and gas drilling. House Bill 507, which passed the Senate and House, would change that to say the agency “shall” lease the land “in good faith.”
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DeWine to focus on mental health, jobs, education in next 4 years as governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike DeWine spoke with members of the media from his governor’s residence in Bexley about what he plans to accomplish in his last four years of governor. He will be sworn in for his last term on Jan. 9 at the Ohio Statehouse. “We continue...
DeWine hints at veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio...
Transgender student-athlete ban, Board of Ed. overhaul set to become law in Ohio
Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces -- at least for now.
iheart.com
Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis
State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Massive’ relief bill sends funding to state’s senior care providers
A number of “long-awaited” aging and health policy proposals passed the Ohio Legislature Thursday as part of a “massive” $6 billion relief bill, providing increased funding for aging services and care providers. Substitute House Bill 45 was passed unanimously out of the Ohio Senate early Thursday...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Ohio witness unable to determine what hovering object was
Frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing an object with an undefined shape at about 11:27 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WTRF
Ohio Legislation protecting K-9s heads to Governor’s desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Representative Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) and State Representative Kevin Miller (R-Newark) today announced the favorable passage of Substitute House Bill 392, which will authorize emergency medical personnel to transport a police dog by ambulance if the K-9 is injured in the line of duty. Current law...
