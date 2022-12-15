ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 12

Clayton Bigsby
3d ago

You mean, not compelling staff to use false pronouns, or not allowing males to compete against females. There, fixed it.

Reply
9
sh bas
3d ago

how many students is this. ?..less than 5 % population..how many students?

Reply(2)
6
Related
CBS News

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

New safety training allows for Ohio teachers or staff to be armed

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training Curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak. All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November. “This means that...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis

State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
OHIO STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Massive’ relief bill sends funding to state’s senior care providers

A number of “long-awaited” aging and health policy proposals passed the Ohio Legislature Thursday as part of a “massive” $6 billion relief bill, providing increased funding for aging services and care providers. Substitute House Bill 45 was passed unanimously out of the Ohio Senate early Thursday...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Ohio Legislation protecting K-9s heads to Governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Representative Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) and State Representative Kevin Miller (R-Newark) today announced the favorable passage of Substitute House Bill 392, which will authorize emergency medical personnel to transport a police dog by ambulance if the K-9 is injured in the line of duty. Current law...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy