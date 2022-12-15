New Seattle homeless housing adds 76 units; still well short of goal

(The Center Square) – The fifth building to open as part of King County’s Health Through Housing initiative will support up to 76 units of permanent supportive housing.

The building formerly named Canton Lofts is located in the Pioneer Square District near Downtown Seattle. It was purchased by the county in July 2021 for $32 million. Initially, the building contained 80 units, according to the county.

With a decrease of four units of housing since the initial purchase, the county has paid the equivalent of $421,052 per unit.

The building is now named “Salmonberry Lofts” and is being operated by the non-profit Chief Seattle Club. It will have 24/7 building staffing dedicated to connecting tenants to health and behavioral services, as well as assistance in entitlement and employment programs.

“We know the transformative power of having a safe, dignified place to live and opening the doors of Salmonberry Lofts moves us closer to our goal that every person will have a home and the opportunity to move forward in their lives,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without the partnership of the City of Seattle and community-based providers like Chief Seattle Club.”

The Health Through Housing initiative’s primary goal is to open 1,600 units of affordable housing for homeless people in King County by the end of 2022. With the opening of Salmonberry Lofts, the county has housed 565 people, used over $198 million on the purchase of 11 former hotels and motels through one tenth of a cent of sales tax revenues.

In total, the county purchased 1,011 units, 589 short of its goal for 2022. Despite that, a sixth building in Auburn, Washington will open at the end of the year, according to the executive’s office. In 2023, the Federal Way, Kirkland and Redmond Health Through Housing buildings will open. The county also intends to purchase at least one additional building.