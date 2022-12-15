ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrera to head DMV, latest change for Lamont’s second term

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
By naming Tony Guerrera head of the CT DMV, Gov. Ned Lamont has named four new agency heads and made other changes ahead of his second term.

CONNECTICUT STATE
