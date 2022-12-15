Guerrera to head DMV, latest change for Lamont’s second term

Related
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: New DMV commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new agency head, this time it’s for the Department of Motor Vehicles. It seems like the DMV has finally entered the 21st Century and customers now go online. Part of the team who brought these changes is Deputy Commissioner Tony...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Could there be an income tax cut in Connecticut next year?
(WTNH) – Could it be that we are witnessing a holiday miracle in the making? Are the stars aligning for some big Hallmark movie ending at the Capitol?. There’s a lot of buzz happening as we head into the new year. Governor Ned Lamont is considering an income tax cut for the middle class in 2023.
southarkansassun.com
Advocates Urge Connecticut Legislators To Make $250 Per Child Tax Rebates Permanent
Advocates are urging legislators to make the $250 per child tax rebates permanent in Connecticut. Seeing families bear rising costs the advocates believe it is a need to continue the tax rebates, says Fuller. The child tax rebate program of Connecticut has already provided financial assistance to roughly 240,000 households....
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Lamont finds little support in effort to take away guns. There can still be benefits to trying
After being humbled by his failed attempt to revive tolls soon after his election in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont took more measured approaches in subsequent initiatives. He tends to look both ways before crossing. Is New York doing something like this? How about Massachusetts? We’ll even consider your approach, Jersey.
Special education’s pandemic-era crisis
There still aren't enough special education teachers in Connecticut, and the pandemic has highlighted a huge unmet need for students.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
darientimes.com
Unruly public meetings have prompted leaders in many CT towns to sign a pledge
Officials in Connecticut and across the country have faced angry outbursts, threats and efforts to shut down public meetings in recent years, particularly after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were imposed. The unruliness has reached such a level here that the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities began circulating a civility pledge in early...
Gov. Lamont says he is considering income tax cut next year
The move would mean less money taken out of your paycheck each week.
Is a front license plate required in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – With holiday traveling taking place, you may see some vehicles traveling through Connecticut without a front license plate. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Connecticut law, cars registered in Connecticut must have a front and rear license plate. If you are found to […]
Could the first income tax cut in Connecticut in 30 years come in 2023?
(WTNH) – When lawmakers go back to the Capitol in January, their focus will be on the governor’s new budget proposal. Lamont reportedly is considering a middle-class income tax cut. It looks like he has support from both parties. Could the first income tax cut in 30 years come this year? “The governor and I […]
mainepublic.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023
RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
ctexaminer.com
Obstructionist Lawmaking in Connecticut.
On Monday I testified at a public hearing to confirm 9 members to the newly forming CT Department of Correction oversight advisory committee. Stop Solitary, CT saw the need to call for independent oversight over the department following countless lawsuits, unnecessary early death, scandals among correctional staff, allegations of abusive and inhumane treatment and an internal grievance process that 99.5% of the time ruled against the complainants. Connecticut is one of the very few correctional agencies across the nation with no independent oversight. We knew from all the internal and external scandals we have been reading about for years that this department could not police itself and so it was fundamental to create a space independent of Department of Correction where justice might be served.
