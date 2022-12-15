Guerrera to head DMV, latest change for Lamont’s second term

On Monday I testified at a public hearing to confirm 9 members to the newly forming CT Department of Correction oversight advisory committee. Stop Solitary, CT saw the need to call for independent oversight over the department following countless lawsuits, unnecessary early death, scandals among correctional staff, allegations of abusive and inhumane treatment and an internal grievance process that 99.5% of the time ruled against the complainants. Connecticut is one of the very few correctional agencies across the nation with no independent oversight. We knew from all the internal and external scandals we have been reading about for years that this department could not police itself and so it was fundamental to create a space independent of Department of Correction where justice might be served.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO