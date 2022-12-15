Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.
The revitalization will focus on projects that will strengthen Webster Street, the city's primary commercial corridor, while also expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.
"Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the Gateway to the Erie Canal," Hochul said. "Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come."
The following projects will be funded through the award:
- Creating a public river walk at 624 River Road
- Revitalizing 78 Bridge Street
- Implementing placemaking improvements
- Improving the walkability and streetscape of Oliver Street
- Updating and Expanding the Riviera Theatre
- Improving the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier
- Restoring the Allan Herschell Company Complex Music Room
- Developing a mixed-use building at 122 Webster Street
- Renovating 27 Main Street
- Establishing the commercial property improvement grant program
- Rebuilding 211 Main Street as a professional services incubator
- Constructing a new apartment complex at 10 Goundry Street
- Rehabilitating 230 Oliver Street
- Upgrading 235/239 Oliver Street
