Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization

Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.

The revitalization will focus on projects that will strengthen Webster Street, the city's primary commercial corridor, while also expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.

"Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the Gateway to the Erie Canal," Hochul said. "Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come."

The following projects will be funded through the award: