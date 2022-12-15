ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPJEZ_0jjzrGtf00

Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.

The revitalization will focus on projects that will strengthen Webster Street, the city's primary commercial corridor, while also expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.

"Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the Gateway to the Erie Canal," Hochul said. "Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come."

The following projects will be funded through the award:

  • Creating a public river walk at 624 River Road
  • Revitalizing 78 Bridge Street
  • Implementing placemaking improvements
  • Improving the walkability and streetscape of Oliver Street
  • Updating and Expanding the Riviera Theatre
  • Improving the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier
  • Restoring the Allan Herschell Company Complex Music Room
  • Developing a mixed-use building at 122 Webster Street
  • Renovating 27 Main Street
  • Establishing the commercial property improvement grant program
  • Rebuilding 211 Main Street as a professional services incubator
  • Constructing a new apartment complex at 10 Goundry Street
  • Rehabilitating 230 Oliver Street
  • Upgrading 235/239 Oliver Street

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
ems1.com

Emergency meeting called over N.Y. ambulances

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On mid-morning Thursday, 10 calls from Lockport were dispatched to volunteer fire companies around the area requesting assistance in the city. Three of those calls, according to South Lockport Fire Chief Chris McClune, were within an hour of each other and all of them left their companies' traditional territory wide open.
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Memorial Library news

At the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road:. √ 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. √ 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library is open. Monetary donations are always accepted.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island business law firm rebrands as 'Lawyer For Business'

Grand Island’s The Tarshus Law Firm has rebranded as Lawyer For Business. The firm was established in 2015 with a mission to provide small businesses, companies and organizations with customized legal solutions that support their operations and growth. Currently, Lawyer For Business offers a wide range of online legal services, including business formation, business startup and operations, business contracts and mergers and acquisitions.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo. The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues. Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing was sold in Buffalo, according to the New York State Lottery. The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was sold at Speedway, 1810 Maple Road. The five winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy