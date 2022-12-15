ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top NFL Week 15 fantasy football matchups, including Justin Fields and Mike Williams

By Rachel Wold
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9FeB_0jjzrE8D00

Want to find out what are the best NFL Week 15 fantasy football matchups to exploit? Let’s take a deep dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their matchups over the weekend.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards this weekend.

Best Week 15 fantasy football QB matchups

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles

With what seems like a formidable opponent, Justin Fields is a Week 15 start ’em QB with a top fantasy matchup against the Eagles. Over its last two games, Philadelphia has surrendered the fourth-most QB fantasy points. This would include its defense giving up three passing touchdowns, 108 rushing yards, and a rushing score in this stretch. Fields will find ways to move the ball to keep up with a high-rolling Eagles’ offense.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOzRV_0jjzrE8D00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Those who roster Heinicke can start him with a decent level of confidence facing his Week 15 matchup against the Giants, who have been the third-worst against opposing quarterbacks over their last two games. In this period of time, the Giants have failed to gain an interception, and they gave up 492 passing yards and five total QB touchdowns. Heinicke should be able to move the sticks.

Also Read:
200 best fantasy football names for 2022

Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

If you’re stuck with Davis Mills or want a cheap DFS Week 15 QB play, Mills might be your guy. He at least gets a top fantasy quarterback matchup at home against the Chiefs when he should have to chuck the rock a bunch to keep pace. And it just so happens that the Chiefs have given away the second-most QB fantasy points over their last two matchups . This would include six passing touchdowns.

Best Week 15 fantasy football RB matchups

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnexU_0jjzrE8D00
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has been cooking, and he’s going to exploit his Week 15 fantasy matchup against the Bears. Chicago’s defense has been fourth-worst against opposing running backs, and the Eagles should have plenty of time to run the ball while the Bears attempt to play catchup this Sunday. Pencil Sanders in for an RB1 fantasy day.

Lavavius Murray, Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals

This game has dumpster fire writing all over it . But that doesn’t mean there are no fantasy points to be had by Latavius Murray, who is a start ’em RB in Week 15. He will go up against a defense that last allowed the Patriots running backs to combine for 104 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Denver’s defense should keep the Cardinals at bay, allowing its offense time to run Murray down the field.

Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs @ Houston Texans

Always start any running backs playing the Texans, and the fantasy points should pour in. This could be the case for both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, fantasy starts for Week 15. Simply stated, the Texans have given up the most yards (5.0 YPC) and touchdowns to the running back position all season long.

Best Week 15 fantasy football WR matchups

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFu1D_0jjzrE8D00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams has one of the top WR fantasy matchups in Week 15. This is juicy! He gets to play a Titans defense that has been second-worst against opposing wide receivers over the last four weeks. During this time, the Titans have allowed seven WR touchdowns and 786 yards. Big Mike is primed to make some big plays, and he projects as a fantasy WR1 in Week 15.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Olave returns from a bye and gets a soft Falcons defense to play in Week 15. On the season, the Falcons have yielded the fifth-most WR fantasy points, which should equate to Olave having a productive day. Pencil him in as your WR2 and hope that he and Andy Dalton can keep the playoff dreams alive.

Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2022

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers

Rostering Pickens has been frustrating. Mostly a sit or marginal start nearly all season, Pickens has an ideal matchup against the Panthers in Week 15. In just their last two games, Carolina has ranked dead-last against its opposing wide receivers. For those debating on Pickens as a flex in their starting lineups, he could finally deliver a rewarding fantasy game.

Best Week 15 fantasy football TE matchups

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aq2qr_0jjzrE8D00
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Tonyan makes a good streaming tight end in Week 15 with a favorable matchup against the Rams. As of late, the Rams have allowed opposing tight ends the second-most fantasy points in their last four contests. This includes them giving up three TDs in this spell.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

Get Gerald Everett in your Week 15 fantasy lineup, with the Titans giving up a league-high 74 yards per game to their opposing tight ends. Even with Mike Williams back in the lineup, Justin Herbert still targeted Everett eight times in their last game. He should see enough volume to be start-worthy in Week 15.

Also Read:
Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for 2022

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better

Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
wearebuffalo.net

This Is Who Plows Josh Allen’s Driveway

The weather forecast for this weekend’s Buffalo Bills game in Western New York isn’t looking great. On Saturday night, the Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated AFC east rematch. Although we won’t see nearly as much snow as the winter storm that hit Western New York a few weeks ago, forecasts are currently calling for high winds and up to 18 inches of snow accumulation in Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said on Friday that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler’s firing. The law firm claims Kugler was fired for “unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard.” The popular 56-year-old Kugler — who was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator — had been with the team since 2019. The Cardinals were in Mexico to play the 49ers on a Monday night. The Cardinals said the incident happened on the Saturday before the game and he was sent home by the team.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy