Top NFL Week 15 fantasy football matchups, including Justin Fields and Mike Williams

Want to find out what are the best NFL Week 15 fantasy football matchups to exploit? Let’s take a deep dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their matchups over the weekend.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards this weekend.

Best Week 15 fantasy football QB matchups

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles

With what seems like a formidable opponent, Justin Fields is a Week 15 start ’em QB with a top fantasy matchup against the Eagles. Over its last two games, Philadelphia has surrendered the fourth-most QB fantasy points. This would include its defense giving up three passing touchdowns, 108 rushing yards, and a rushing score in this stretch. Fields will find ways to move the ball to keep up with a high-rolling Eagles’ offense.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Those who roster Heinicke can start him with a decent level of confidence facing his Week 15 matchup against the Giants, who have been the third-worst against opposing quarterbacks over their last two games. In this period of time, the Giants have failed to gain an interception, and they gave up 492 passing yards and five total QB touchdowns. Heinicke should be able to move the sticks.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

If you’re stuck with Davis Mills or want a cheap DFS Week 15 QB play, Mills might be your guy. He at least gets a top fantasy quarterback matchup at home against the Chiefs when he should have to chuck the rock a bunch to keep pace. And it just so happens that the Chiefs have given away the second-most QB fantasy points over their last two matchups . This would include six passing touchdowns.

Best Week 15 fantasy football RB matchups

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears

Sanders has been cooking, and he’s going to exploit his Week 15 fantasy matchup against the Bears. Chicago’s defense has been fourth-worst against opposing running backs, and the Eagles should have plenty of time to run the ball while the Bears attempt to play catchup this Sunday. Pencil Sanders in for an RB1 fantasy day.

Lavavius Murray, Denver Broncos vs Arizona Cardinals

This game has dumpster fire writing all over it . But that doesn’t mean there are no fantasy points to be had by Latavius Murray, who is a start ’em RB in Week 15. He will go up against a defense that last allowed the Patriots running backs to combine for 104 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Denver’s defense should keep the Cardinals at bay, allowing its offense time to run Murray down the field.

Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs @ Houston Texans

Always start any running backs playing the Texans, and the fantasy points should pour in. This could be the case for both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, fantasy starts for Week 15. Simply stated, the Texans have given up the most yards (5.0 YPC) and touchdowns to the running back position all season long.

Best Week 15 fantasy football WR matchups

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

Mike Williams has one of the top WR fantasy matchups in Week 15. This is juicy! He gets to play a Titans defense that has been second-worst against opposing wide receivers over the last four weeks. During this time, the Titans have allowed seven WR touchdowns and 786 yards. Big Mike is primed to make some big plays, and he projects as a fantasy WR1 in Week 15.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Olave returns from a bye and gets a soft Falcons defense to play in Week 15. On the season, the Falcons have yielded the fifth-most WR fantasy points, which should equate to Olave having a productive day. Pencil him in as your WR2 and hope that he and Andy Dalton can keep the playoff dreams alive.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers

Rostering Pickens has been frustrating. Mostly a sit or marginal start nearly all season, Pickens has an ideal matchup against the Panthers in Week 15. In just their last two games, Carolina has ranked dead-last against its opposing wide receivers. For those debating on Pickens as a flex in their starting lineups, he could finally deliver a rewarding fantasy game.

Best Week 15 fantasy football TE matchups

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

Tonyan makes a good streaming tight end in Week 15 with a favorable matchup against the Rams. As of late, the Rams have allowed opposing tight ends the second-most fantasy points in their last four contests. This includes them giving up three TDs in this spell.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

Get Gerald Everett in your Week 15 fantasy lineup, with the Titans giving up a league-high 74 yards per game to their opposing tight ends. Even with Mike Williams back in the lineup, Justin Herbert still targeted Everett eight times in their last game. He should see enough volume to be start-worthy in Week 15.

