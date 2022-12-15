Dan Levy, Ally Pankiw Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Standing By’ at Hulu

Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw ’s comedy “ Standing By ” has been ordered to series at Hulu .

According to the logline, the series is a “satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other.” Levy, David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu, Samira Wiley will star.

“Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved Guardian Angels. We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation , and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors,” reads a statement from Levy and Pankiw.

Pankiw, who made her TV directing debut with Netflix’s “Feel Good,” first collaborated with Levy on the Emmy-winning series “Schitt’s Creek”, where Pankiw served as a story editor for two seasons. She has since directed on Hulu’s “Shrill,” “The Great,” and is currently in post-production on her first film, “I Used To Be Funny.” The film is written and directed by Pankiw, and stars Rachel Sennott.

Levy launched his new film and television production company, Not a Real Production Company, in November. At that time, the company debuted its first series, “The Big Brunch” on HBO Max. Aside from the adult animated comedy, Not a Real Production Company currently has several projects in various stages of development and recently began its new overall television deal with Netflix, where it also has a first-look feature film deal. Levy just wrapped production on his directorial debut “Good Grief,” a Netflix original film which he will also star in, write, and produce.

“Standing By” comes from Levy’s previous overall deal at ABC Signature. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-creators Pankiw and Levy. 20th Television Animation will produce. The order comes on the heels of several productions from 20th Television Animation for Hulu Originals including “Solar Opposites” (which was renewed for a fifth season in October), “Futurama,” and “Koala Man,” the latter of which premieres Jan. 9.

Uhlarik, who is currently an executive producer on Hulu’s “Solar Opposites,” recently inked a script deal with 20th Television Animation. She previously worked on “Champaign, Ill” starring Adam Pally and Sam Richardson. She previously co-developed the animated series “Wallflower” for 20th Television Animation and Freeform.

Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, 42West and Morris Yorn. Pankiw is represented by WME, Partizan, and Hirsch Wallerstein. Uhlarik is represented by Artists First, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.