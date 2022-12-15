Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Just before midnight, officers from Longview Police received a call that a man was armed with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officials say he was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside. Longview Police requested help from neighboring agencies and tried to contact the subject.
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
KATU.com
Police: Salem arsonist arrested Sunday morning, admitted to lighting one of four fires
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz Sunday morning following four suspicious fires set Saturday night and early Sunday. Police say at 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, along with Salem Fire, on a report of a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video at the building.
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
KATU.com
Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect
Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
kptv.com
Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October. On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham...
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
kptv.com
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and...
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting
Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
kptv.com
Gresham homeowner frustrated after holding ‘squatters’ at gunpoint at his vacant home
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – A homeowner said “it’s crazy” after he had to hold squatters in his vacant home at gunpoint until the police arrived. FOX 12 first brought you this story when police responded last week. The homeowner said this isn’t the first time he’s...
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water
Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $1.5 Million for Man Charged in Grisly SW Washington Casino Stabbings
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
Portland traffic stop yields felon, loaded AR-15, body armor
A 43-year-old felon was arrested during a Portland traffic stop with a fully-loaded AR-15 and body armor, police said Saturday.
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’: Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been more than a week since 41-year-old Sascha Elliott was killed in a deadly car crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and her sister is demanding someone be held accountable. Destiny Elliott said her sister was driving west on the high traffic road when she...
KATU.com
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
Comments / 2