Portland, OR

KATU.com

Police: Salem arsonist arrested Sunday morning, admitted to lighting one of four fires

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz Sunday morning following four suspicious fires set Saturday night and early Sunday. Police say at 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast, along with Salem Fire, on a report of a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from surveillance video at the building.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Arson investigation underway, Salem Police looking for suspect

Portland, ORE — In a video sent to us by the owner of Lighthouse Home Loans, Phil Gerstner, a man appears to look through garbage bins before finding something he can light on fire. He then appears to start a fire then quickly leaves the scene. In the next...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting

Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water

Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR

