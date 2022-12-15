NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the morning of Wednesday, December 14 and the evening of Thursday, December 15, an individual smashed the glass front door to a business in the 3300-block of East Joppa Road in Carney (21234). An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register.

