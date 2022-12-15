Read full article on original website
Edgewood shooting victim dies, police still searching for Towson man
—— EDGEWOOD, MD—The victim in an Edgewood shooting has died. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, as a suspect. Investigators have determined that Wise had previously been in a relationship with the victim, identified as Kisha Blackwell, 46, of Edgewood. Authorities say that Blackwell died from her injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
Carney business burglarized, ATV stolen in Glen Arm
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the morning of Wednesday, December 14 and the evening of Thursday, December 15, an individual smashed the glass front door to a business in the 3300-block of East Joppa Road in Carney (21234). An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register.
First responder, civilian seriously injured in Middle River crash
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Two people were injured in a crash in Middle River on Thursday evening. The two-vehicle accident was reported at just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Middle River Road at Pawnee Road. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a first responder and a civilian were...
House fire reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on December 22 in the unit block of Lerner Court (21236). There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
Councilman Marks recognized 2022 Fifth District Citizens of the Year
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks this week announced eight recipients of the Fifth District Citizens of the Year program, honoring those who have contributed to the community in outstanding ways. This year’s Citizens of the Year are:. Cathy Balcar and Drena Fertetta, for their support of our...
Crashes shut down roads in Carney, Glen Arm
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a pair of local, Tuesday afternoon crashes that have shut down two roadways. Units from Providence Volunteer Fire Company have responded to a crash in the area of Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road in Carney (21234). Cromwell Bridge Road is...
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes
BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Baltimore County announces agency closures for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and County senior centers, will be closed on Friday, December 23, Monday December 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023 in recognition of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Towson Loop and CountyRide service will not...
Maryland Board of Public Works approves final leases to move state agencies to downtown Baltimore
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the final set of leases to advance Governor Larry Hogan’s sweeping plan to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore and help revitalize the Central Business District. The final two leases approved are for the Maryland Departments of Labor (Labor) and Information Technology (DoIT).
Wind Advisory issued for Baltimore area, frigid wind chills expected
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory covers the entire Baltimore metro area and will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd. Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of...
Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas
BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
Flood Watch issued in Baltimore area for Thursday
—— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. Forecasters say excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may...
