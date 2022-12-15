Read full article on original website
The second life of Rosemary Chalmers: A local media personality looks beyond KSCO
After KSCO announced that it was laying off its staff and ending live local programming, Rosemary Chalmers, one of the Santa Cruz radio station's most high-profile on-air hosts took a deep breath and decided to branch off into a new media entity.
KSBW.com
Local nonprofit, CALI Project, now officially owns their building, with the help of community support
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Saturday, The CALI Project, held a ribbon cutting to signify owning their property for the first time, organizers of the Santa Cruz nonprofit are calling it a “Christmas miracle.”. CALI stands for Community Alliance for Lifelong Independence. The CALI Project is a small nonprofit...
NBC Bay Area
Community Celebrates Life of South Bay Icon Mary Fierros
San Jose has lost an American hero. Her name was Mary Fierros, a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She lived a full life, and died recently at the age of 102. Her family and community celebrated Fierros, a woman who touched many lives along her journey on earth.
Graduate Hotel revives historic Palo Alto building with new rooftop bar
"This is an incredible, iconic building."
The final days of holiday gifting: Choose Downtown Santa Cruz
Downtown shopping is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season!
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
foodgressing.com
A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]
At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia
December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
KQED
'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'
A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
pajaronian.com
Wetlands Watch offering free shade trees to residents, businesses
In 2017, Watsonville Wetlands Watch (WWW) and the City of Watsonville received a joint grant from the California Department of Fire and Forestry and the California Climate Investment Program. This boost of funding helped form WWW’s Forest and Climate Resiliency program, kickstarting a citywide tree planting effort. As of...
Side hustles in San Jose, CA
Rent out local parking + storage to bring in the big bucks.
2022 in review: San Jose City Council’s major decisions
San Jose policymakers marked 2022 with major votes that will have lasting impacts for years to come. Amid a consequential election that ushered in a new mayor and four councilmembers, the San Jose City Council made notable decisions on homeless solutions, filling council vacancies and police oversight. Here are the...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
