Aptos, CA

NBC Bay Area

Community Celebrates Life of South Bay Icon Mary Fierros

San Jose has lost an American hero. Her name was Mary Fierros, a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She lived a full life, and died recently at the age of 102. Her family and community celebrated Fierros, a woman who touched many lives along her journey on earth.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland

A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
foodgressing.com

A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]

At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia

December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
MARINA, CA
KQED

'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'

A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Wetlands Watch offering free shade trees to residents, businesses

In 2017, Watsonville Wetlands Watch (WWW) and the City of Watsonville received a joint grant from the California Department of Fire and Forestry and the California Climate Investment Program. This boost of funding helped form WWW’s Forest and Climate Resiliency program, kickstarting a citywide tree planting effort. As of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

A cold weekend in the Bay Area

Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.

