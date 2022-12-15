Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren’t that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that’s what a new study shows.

According to the research by Gambling.com , people in Colorado are ranked number 12 for being the most dishonest in the country.

Here is a look at the top 15 most dishonest states, according to the data:

Wyoming Vermont Maine North Dakota Delaware Nevada New Hampshire Montana South Dakota Oregon New Mexico Colorado Oklahoma Alaska Rhode Island

What factors were used?

Gambling.com analyzed five key factors across every state using Google search volumes. Here’s a look at the factors:

Average monthly Google search for “tips on lying”

Average monthly Google search for “how to bluff”

Average monthly Google search for “Ashley Madison”

Divorce rates by state

Integrity scores by state

Based on the data, the least dishonest state is California.

