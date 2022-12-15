ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren’t that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that’s what a new study shows.

According to the research by Gambling.com , people in Colorado are ranked number 12 for being the most dishonest in the country.

Here is a look at the top 15 most dishonest states, according to the data:

  1. Wyoming
  2. Vermont
  3. Maine
  4. North Dakota
  5. Delaware
  6. Nevada
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Montana
  9. South Dakota
  10. Oregon
  11. New Mexico
  12. Colorado
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Alaska
  15. Rhode Island

What factors were used?

Gambling.com analyzed five key factors across every state using Google search volumes. Here’s a look at the factors:

  • Average monthly Google search for “tips on lying”
  • Average monthly Google search for “how to bluff”
  • Average monthly Google search for “Ashley Madison”
  • Divorce rates by state
  • Integrity scores by state

Based on the data, the least dishonest state is California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lynnette
2d ago

I disagree. I've lived & have been stationed in many places & honestly, I think the people in Colorado are really friendly and I've yet to encounter people that would make me think/feel that CO had dishonest people.

Billy Rose
3d ago

All the CA and NY folks have changed CO.

pablo Ace155
3d ago

id say people moving here cause they dont know what it takes to live here.

