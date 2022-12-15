Miyares secures over $10 billion in opioid funds from CVS and Walgreens

Read full article on original website
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
wmra.org
Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities
A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 14.4%; new cases up 22% last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Department of Health Announces Availability of Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Pediatric Patients Ages Six Months and Older
(RICHMOND, Va.) — Parents of young children in Virginia are now able to seek a free bivalent pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for their children aged six months and older, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced, following the recommendation of the vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 9.
WTOP
18 convicted of soliciting minors online
Eighteen men, mostly from Virginia, have been convicted of more than 40 felony charges of online solicitation of minors, a Virginia-based task force announced Friday. The men, who lived in Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, were sentenced to a total of 128 years in prison after an investigation by the Northern Virginia-District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON—The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng...
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Youngkin addresses 2024 rumblings as some in GOP seek Trump alternatives
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to questions about his potential to join the 2024 presidential field after winning the governorship last year.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
southarkansassun.com
$1,691 SNAP Benefits in Virginia Will Be Loaded on Friday
The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and a household can possibly receive an amount of $1,691 this Friday, Dec.16. Millions of Americans across the country rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their daily needs such as buying nutritious food. However, not all states expanded and extended this program to their residents.
WSLS
VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits
ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
wymt.com
Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region. Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning. “The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity...
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiapublicradio.org
The price of life in prison
Virginia spends big money to run its prison system. The state provides many of the necessities to incarcerated people. But those inmates and their families have to spend sizeable sums for snacks, hygiene products and even phone calls. The charges have gotten so big, the General Assembly is now trying...
