ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Melissa Lesh goes from Madison to the Amazon with 'Wildcat' movie

Many of Melissa Lesh’s fondest memories of growing up in Madison involve being in nature. Camping with her family on the Wisconsin River. Hearing the call of red-winged blackbirds flying over the cattails at Lake Wingra. Or just turning over logs in her backyard to see the bugs underneath.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

UW-Madison student Grace Stanke wins Miss America 2023

Following three nights of glitz and passion, University of Wisconsin-Madison senior and nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 this Thursday night. Representing the state as Miss Wisconsin, Stanke, of Wausau, wowed the judges in Connecticut with her classical violin performance and advocacy for clean energy. Beating...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Let's Eat: The Bubbling Teapot brews a new generation of boba

Open for just a few months on East Johnson Street, The Bubbling Teapot continues Jade Mountain Cafe’s long-standing tradition of encouraging togetherness among the community — whether you know the person sitting across from you or not. Located on a snug sidewalk corner at 2611 E. Johnson St.,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dance review: Madison Ballet's 'Nutcracker' lights up season

Madison Ballet, the resident ballet company of Overture Center for the Arts, began their annual run of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” over the weekend. Choreographed by Sara Stewart Schumann, with live music from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the show is a celebration of the season and Madison’s rich performing arts community. Performances continue through Saturday.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Survey on safety, student wellness in MMSD open through Monday

A survey that will help guide safety and student wellness work in the Madison Metropolitan School District is open for staff, parents and students until 11:59 p.m. Monday. The Madison School Board’s Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee met Thursday for the 16th time to discuss progress on the subject. The group was formed in the spring in response to a series of safety concerns last school year.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy