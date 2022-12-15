Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
wraltechwire.com
Kinston startup flyExclusive reportedly cuts 55 jobs
KINSTON & DURHAM – A fast-growing charter jet company is cutting jobs in North Carolina. The Kinston-based private jet company flyExclusive has laid off workers, a former employee of the company confirmed to WRAL. And Neuse News reported on Friday that the layoffs could affect as many as 55 workers and were “effective immediately.”
wraltechwire.com
Another Raleigh real estate boom in 2023? Region will ‘outperform’ in 2023, economist says
RALEIGH – The National Association of REALTORS expects that the real estate market in the Raleigh metropolitan statistical area will outperform the nation in 2023. So much so that the forecast, released this week by the NAR ranks the Raleigh region as the second most likely real estate market to “outperform other metro areas in 2023.”
wraltechwire.com
Why this Greensboro biotech startup is feeling crabby with new $1M grant
GREENSBORO – Who’d have thought a horseshoe crab could make the difference between life and death?. As it turns out, the blue blood from these crabs contains limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL), a liquid extract of blood cells that can provide one of the most accurate ways of rapidly identifying bloodborne infections. The work of Greensboro-based Kepley Biosystems to grow horseshoe crabs and use their LAL for diagnostic purposes has gotten the attention of the National Science Foundation.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
wraltechwire.com
Durham biotech firm Xilis, bolstered with $89M, forms advisory board
DURHAM – Four new biotech leaders have been appointed to the newly formed scientific advisory board at Durham-based biotech company Xilis, the organization announced this week. The addition of the four industry leaders comes at what Dr. Xiling Shen, the company’s co-founder and CEO, called “an inflection point in...
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
golfcourseindustry.com
Digging with purpose in Durham
A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
'There's always a shoe': What to recycle, and what not to recycle in the Triangle
When it comes to curbside recycling, you usually don’t need to rinse containers, take lids off bottles or remove tape from cardboard boxes. But please stop putting shoes and batteries in your recycling bin. That’s right: People put shoes and batteries in their recycling bins. Don't put clothes...
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
cbs17
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack.
wraltechwire.com
More than 1 million people traveled through RDU in November, up 13%
RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT – More than one million passengers traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. And that’s a 13% increase in passenger traffic compared to a year ago, as the airport continues to rebound from a drop in passenger traffic following the...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Hires New MWBE Program Director
For the last two decades, Guilford County government has made a concerted effort to have an acceptable Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program – but, for most of that time, the results haven’t been good. Over the years, Guilford County Commissioners Bruce Davis, the late Carolyn Coleman and current...
cbs17
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
Self-guided tours to the Triangle's best holiday light homes
Check out Build Story — a self-guided tour marketplace — and its Triangle holiday light tours for all Raleigh, NC and parts of Durham, NC.
