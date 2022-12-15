ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

wraltechwire.com

Kinston startup flyExclusive reportedly cuts 55 jobs

KINSTON & DURHAM – A fast-growing charter jet company is cutting jobs in North Carolina. The Kinston-based private jet company flyExclusive has laid off workers, a former employee of the company confirmed to WRAL. And Neuse News reported on Friday that the layoffs could affect as many as 55 workers and were “effective immediately.”
KINSTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Why this Greensboro biotech startup is feeling crabby with new $1M grant

GREENSBORO – Who’d have thought a horseshoe crab could make the difference between life and death?. As it turns out, the blue blood from these crabs contains limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL), a liquid extract of blood cells that can provide one of the most accurate ways of rapidly identifying bloodborne infections. The work of Greensboro-based Kepley Biosystems to grow horseshoe crabs and use their LAL for diagnostic purposes has gotten the attention of the National Science Foundation.
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
MEBANE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Durham biotech firm Xilis, bolstered with $89M, forms advisory board

DURHAM – Four new biotech leaders have been appointed to the newly formed scientific advisory board at Durham-based biotech company Xilis, the organization announced this week. The addition of the four industry leaders comes at what Dr. Xiling Shen, the company’s co-founder and CEO, called “an inflection point in...
DURHAM, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

Digging with purpose in Durham

A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wraltechwire.com

More than 1 million people traveled through RDU in November, up 13%

RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT – More than one million passengers traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. And that’s a 13% increase in passenger traffic compared to a year ago, as the airport continues to rebound from a drop in passenger traffic following the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Hires New MWBE Program Director

For the last two decades, Guilford County government has made a concerted effort to have an acceptable Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program – but, for most of that time, the results haven’t been good. Over the years, Guilford County Commissioners Bruce Davis, the late Carolyn Coleman and current...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

