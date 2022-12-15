ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Dominant defenses headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – A long-held sports axiom says, “Offense wins games; defense win championships.”. Several defensive units appeared to be in championship form during Friday’s Kalamazoo-area high school basketball action, as three hoops squads held their opponents to fewer than 30 points, with another five accomplishing that feat on Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy