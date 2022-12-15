Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Dominant defenses headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – A long-held sports axiom says, “Offense wins games; defense win championships.”. Several defensive units appeared to be in championship form during Friday’s Kalamazoo-area high school basketball action, as three hoops squads held their opponents to fewer than 30 points, with another five accomplishing that feat on Thursday.
MLive.com
Defense leads Kalamazoo Christian girls hoops to big rivalry win over Hackett
KALAMAZOO, MI – In the best athletic rivalries, a sigh of relief doesn’t come from the winning side until the final buzzer has sounded, and that was the case in Friday’s girls basketball showdown between Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett. The host Comets pulled away with an...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville boys stay unbeaten with win over Homer
The Jonesville boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-40 win over Homer in Big 8 play on Thursday. The Comets and Trojans played to a 9-9 tie after one quarter and a 20-20 tie at halftime before Jonesville pulled slightly ahead in the second half.
Comments / 0