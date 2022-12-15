Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor man sentenced in nationwide wire fraud targeting Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Benton Harbor man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for leading a nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Adarius Ferguson, 31, was sentenced for the retail theft and wire fraud scheme that took place at hundreds of Walmart...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 21 years for possession of 6 1/2 kilograms of fentanyl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 21 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Kendrick Johnson, 38, was sentenced to 21 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Johnson is accused of...
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
abc57.com
Police arrest suspect in violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. - Police have identified and arrested a man accused of robbing a woman of her purse outside a church in Niles on April 14, according to the Niles Police Department. The violent incident was caught on camera. On Friday, 33-year-old Antoine Dallas was arrested in Peru, Indiana, on...
abc57.com
DoorDash suspending operations in Benton Harbor for severe weather
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - DoorDash is suspending all operations in Benton Harbor starting Thursday because of potentially dangerous weather. Operations will be suspended until at least Saturday. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases, impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To...
abc57.com
One injured in Holiday Inn Express shooting Thursday morning
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a disturbance at a Holiday Inn Express hotel on 120 North Dixie Way around 3:20 a.m., according to the Roseland Police Department. Officers were initially called because it was reported that someone was kicking...
WNDU
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for drug trafficking
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to 37 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Rico Marion, 44, was sentenced to 37 years in prison followed by five...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
WZZM 13
Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
abc57.com
Hungry Cass County residents get fed through a donation made by the Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --Richard J. Behnke, Cass County Sheriff, reports that his office donated to feed the Hungry of Cass County. This charitable gift was made possible by the donations from the Sheriff's Office employees. Employees participate in fund raising efforts from Jean Fridays to No Shave November for some...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for alleged person of interest in criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who police say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please message the police department on Facebook or call 574-258-1684.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years for armed robbery at liquor store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sander Ray, 25, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in...
abc57.com
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
abc57.com
North Liberty man arrested for murder in death of 3-month-old, victim tests positive for meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A North Liberty man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in July, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Darren Corbett, 32, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
