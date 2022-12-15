ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Police arrest suspect in violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. - Police have identified and arrested a man accused of robbing a woman of her purse outside a church in Niles on April 14, according to the Niles Police Department. The violent incident was caught on camera. On Friday, 33-year-old Antoine Dallas was arrested in Peru, Indiana, on...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

DoorDash suspending operations in Benton Harbor for severe weather

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - DoorDash is suspending all operations in Benton Harbor starting Thursday because of potentially dangerous weather. Operations will be suspended until at least Saturday. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases, impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

One injured in Holiday Inn Express shooting Thursday morning

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a disturbance at a Holiday Inn Express hotel on 120 North Dixie Way around 3:20 a.m., according to the Roseland Police Department. Officers were initially called because it was reported that someone was kicking...
ROSELAND, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for drug trafficking

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to 37 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Rico Marion, 44, was sentenced to 37 years in prison followed by five...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WZZM 13

Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes

GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard

Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy