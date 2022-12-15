ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OHP: Multiple Vehicles Crash On Turner Turnpike; At Least 1 Killed

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike Thursday near Luther. Troopers said at least five cars and a semi were involved in crashes in the general area of the fatality crash. OHP is still investigating the crash, and will release more details.
LUTHER, OK
news9.com

Semi Overturns On Turn Turnpike Near Wellston

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi on Turner Turnpike near Wellston. The truck is flipped on its side in the eastbound lanes. Traffic appears to be able to move around the truck. Troopers have not released details on any injuries.
WELLSTON, OK
news9.com

Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating

A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
DEL CITY, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby

One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
GOLDSBY, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Art Museum Is Target Of Art Theft

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art can breathe a sigh of relief. It's a bizarre story that starts with a man who went to admire an exhibit but left with an extra souvenir, and it wasn't from the gift shop. The museum didn't have any giant empty frames.. like the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Sooners Reign Victorious After Matchup Against Gators 62-53

The Sooners left the court victorious Tuesday night after their matchup against the Florida Gators, 62-53.

