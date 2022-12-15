Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports More Than 300 Crashes Thursday
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and gave drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather. As of 2 p.m., AAA has had over...
news9.com
OHP: Multiple Vehicles Crash On Turner Turnpike; At Least 1 Killed
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike Thursday near Luther. Troopers said at least five cars and a semi were involved in crashes in the general area of the fatality crash. OHP is still investigating the crash, and will release more details.
news9.com
Semi Overturns On Turn Turnpike Near Wellston
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving a semi on Turner Turnpike near Wellston. The truck is flipped on its side in the eastbound lanes. Traffic appears to be able to move around the truck. Troopers have not released details on any injuries.
news9.com
Edmond, OKC Firefighters Battle House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond. The home is located near East 33rd Street and South Boulevard. The Oklahoma City Fire Department assisted Edmond firefighters on the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story...
news9.com
Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating
A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
news9.com
OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby
One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Art Museum Is Target Of Art Theft
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art can breathe a sigh of relief. It's a bizarre story that starts with a man who went to admire an exhibit but left with an extra souvenir, and it wasn't from the gift shop. The museum didn't have any giant empty frames.. like the...
news9.com
City Ordinance Requires Pet Owners To Take Extra Precautions Amid Winter Weather Conditions
These brutal temperatures are not only dangerous for people but for animals and wildlife also. Several calls into the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are prompting them to take extra steps to keep animals safe. “Our previous ordinance, all it required is that they have a doghouse, and so as long...
news9.com
Sooners Reign Victorious After Matchup Against Gators 62-53
The Sooners left the court victorious Tuesday night after their matchup against the Florida Gators, 62-53. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Comments / 0