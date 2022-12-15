Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
It will be a busy week for both the Ellsworth Girls and Boys Basketball Teams and MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams this coming week. These games will be broadcast on AM 1370 , online at WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inverted trough draped across central and eastern Maine has reinvigorated snowfall in and around the Bangor area. We will continue to see light to moderate scattered snow showers through the evening and tapering off overnight. Another trough swings through tomorrow afternoon which may, once again, conjure up some scattered snow showers before tapering off once more through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations for the Bangor area can range from 1-2″, additional accumulations for northern Maine will be around 4-8″ through tomorrow.
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
wabi.tv
Bangor thrift store supports students at All Saints Catholic School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Through tireless work, “The Attic,” located at 54 Cumberland Street in Bangor, is providing support to local families and to kids attending All Saints Catholic School. “We’re a small Walmart,” said volunteer Donna Greenlaw. We sell a lot of books. We have all kinds...
foxbangor.com
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
These Bangor Restaurants Are Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Even though things usually shut down on holidays, you do have options for food & beverage here in the Bangor area!. If the mood strikes you to head out and have a drink, or a meal with friends and family, it can be a little confusing to figure out who is open and who isn't. Most places will either be closed, or have abbreviated hours, but if you need to get out of the house to spread a little Christmas cheer, we have some answers for you.
penbaypilot.com
Aldermere Farm announces raffle winner
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has announced that Jessica Portlock, of Hampden, is the winner of a raffle for a wood toy barn from Aldermere Farm, a preserve of MCHT in Rockport. Heidi Baker, General Manager of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields Preserves, drew the winning ticket on Friday, December 8, in time for the holidays.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
wabi.tv
Maine mom shares her adoption story: ‘It makes me smile’
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 113,000 kids in the U.S. are waiting for a home. TV5 spoke to one mom who feels she’s been called to adoption, so much so, it is taking up her home and work life. Nicole Rancourt just jumped on board becoming the newest...
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
EPD and Community Closet Stuff the Cruiser a Rousing Success Thanks to You
The Downeast Maine community is just A-W-E-S-O-M-E! Even in times of economic hardship you have rallied together and thanks to your generosity, you have insured that many families will have a Happy Christmas!. Yesterday, December 15th the Ellsworth Police Department and Community Closet held a Stuff the Cruiser event at...
WPFO
Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland
ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
