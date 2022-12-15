ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
SYRACUSE, NY
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Brittney Griner Reveals First Photos Since Returning to America

One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return. Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral

Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
JACKSON, MS
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma

UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
College Basketball Player Was Found Dead In His Car

A college basketball player was tragically found dead in his car over the weekend. Phil Urban, who played college basketball for Post University in Connecticut, was found slouched over in his car late on Saturday evening. The college basketball player had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital,...
WATERBURY, CT
