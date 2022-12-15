Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Brittney Griner Reveals First Photos Since Returning to America
One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return. Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma
UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
College Basketball Player Was Found Dead In His Car
A college basketball player was tragically found dead in his car over the weekend. Phil Urban, who played college basketball for Post University in Connecticut, was found slouched over in his car late on Saturday evening. The college basketball player had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital,...
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
