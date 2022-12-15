Read full article on original website
Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations
A recent article written about Tom Brady by prominent reporter Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle caused quite a bit of controversy in the NFL world this week. Following last week’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Silver published an article that included a section indicating that before each Read more... The post Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart gives bold QB take
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson called for QB Mason Rudolph to start in Week 15. Now, another Steeler wants to see what the fifth-year quarterback has, and maybe the rest of the way. Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart told Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan "if Rudolph starts and plays well vs. the...
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision
O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Punt Decision
Few things in football, if any, upset the general fan base more than a punt inside another team's territory. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus chose to punt from the Eagles' 31-yard line on Sunday afternoon. Fans are furious. "Punting from the 31 yard line should be a fireable offense," one...
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars, 40-34, on Sunday afternoon in overtime. Dallas dropped to 10-4 on the season with the defeat against Jacksonville. Dak Prescott's final throw of the game was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. That ended the game. While the loss ended the Cowboys' hopes of...
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
NFL Quarterback Is Getting Booed At Home On Sunday
Zach Wilson had a roller-coaster return to the New York Jets' starting lineup. Weeks after getting benched for Mike White, last year's No. 2 pick replaced an injured White in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. While he made some big plays, he also struggled at times, including an interception to Jerry Jacobs.
Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job
Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
NFL World Feels Awful For Trevor Lawrence On Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars have battled back from a 27-10 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys, first to take the lead but then to fall within a field goal with just a minute to go in the game. But right now, the wider football world is simply gutted for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
