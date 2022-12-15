ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are saying about the Patriots

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The best of what McDaniels, Davante Adams, and Derek Carr had to say about New England this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMQcJ_0jjznLb600
Josh McDaniels hopes his Raider

With matchups against the Bengals, Bills, and Dolphins looming, the Patriots could use another win to boost their playoff hopes.

This week’s game against the Raiders is the likeliest opportunity for a win left on New England’s schedule.

There’s also the intrigue of former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels coaching against New England for the first time since leaving in the offseason to take Las Vegas’ head coaching job.

The game got flexed out of the Sunday Night Football primetime spot, but remains an important one for the Patriots.

So, what did the Raiders have to say about the Patriots this week? Here are three things that stood out.

McDaniels described relationship with Belichick as ‘invaluable’

Josh McDaniels was two years removed from being a graduate assistant at Michigan State when he began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots in 2001.

He said that he practically grew up in New England and wouldn’t be coaching in the league if he didn’t have Bill Belichick’s guidance.

“He’s been invaluable to me in a lot of ways. It’s hard to measure all of them,” McDaniels said. “Obviously, football background, understanding how this league works. I got to see firsthand how to try and do it the right way. His philosophy on everything — offseason, training camp, in-season, post season, evaluations, draft, free agency. He gave a lot of his time to me.”

Davante Adams has some takeaways from joint practices

The Patriots and Raiders held joint practices leading up to their preseason finale on Aug. 26.

Some may argue that there’s not much to learn from preseason practices. Raiders receiver Davante Adams would disagree.

“There’s a lot of stuff you can take from it, just based on the 1-on-1’s you had,” Adams said. “I don’t think that they were scheming necessarily to stop a certain player at that point. They were just kind of running their calls that they usually run in practice. It’s going to be different now because obviously they’re going to take the proper steps. There’s not going to be as many 1-on-1s as I had in August.”

Patriots defensive front presents ‘tough task’, said Derek Carr

The Patriots have the third-most sacks in the NFL behind only the Eagles and Cowboys.

Matthew Judon is tied for the league lead with 14.5 sacks. Josh Uche, who was named AFC defensive player of the week, posted three sacks on Monday night against Arizona.

New England’s pass rush has Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr’s attention.

“They’re very powerful inside,” Carr said. “They do a great job setting the edge on defense, trying to take away those edge runs and those kind of things. They do a great job in the 2-gap world taking on double-teams. Powerful guys on the inside with quick, twitchy, strong guys on the outside that can set an edge and get to the quarterback.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news

Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New England had the ball... The post Patriots lose to Raiders on 1 of the dumbest plays you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Boston

NFL VP of officiating explains ruling behind Pats-Raiders game-tying TD

Before Chandler Jones sealed the game on the final play, there was a game-tying touchdown that needed some explaining. Before the Patriots lost on one of the most stunning plays in franchise history, there was a game-tying touchdown that was reviewed scrupulously. Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders receiver Keelan...
Boston

How Patriots players, coaches reacted to a stunning loss against the Raiders

Reactions from Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, and Bill Belichick. The final throw of New England’s 30-24 loss to Las Vegas came from Jakobi Meyers, not Mac Jones. Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled the ball back to Meyers as time expired, trying to keep the play alive as the Patriots attempted to break a 24-24 tie on the final play.
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it

The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston

7 Raiders players to watch vs. the Patriots on Sunday

Despite their 5-8 record, the Raiders have multiple stars on each side of the ball. The Patriots will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they take on the Raiders in Las Vegas. Coached by former Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have had a crazy season and many believe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy