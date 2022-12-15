ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

12/18/2022: Few flurries, especially northwest

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Today’s mostly quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the mid 30’s, so there may be a little melting snow and/or slush in the valleys. A few flurries are possible across the whole region, but more substantial snow is more likely […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
WATERTOWN, NY
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Old Forge and Western Adirondacks through early Monday

OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches possible in the most persistent snow bands. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
OLD FORGE, NY
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Snow Emergency declared in Utica starting 10pm

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th. Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.
UTICA, NY
MORRISTOWN, NY

