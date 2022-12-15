Read full article on original website
12/18/2022: Few flurries, especially northwest
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Today’s mostly quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the mid 30’s, so there may be a little melting snow and/or slush in the valleys. A few flurries are possible across the whole region, but more substantial snow is more likely […]
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Old Forge and Western Adirondacks through early Monday
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches possible in the most persistent snow bands. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS issued for Jefferson, Lewis Counties and Tug Hill Plateau through late Monday
JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. SATURDAY TO 7 P.M. EST MONDAY. * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows across the Tug Hill plateau.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
informnny.com
Snow Emergency declared in Utica starting 10pm
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th. Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation. The call came in Saturday morning just before 10 AM. The St. Lawrence County Cause and Origin Team is assisting New York State Fire. Hammond Fire, Brier Hill Fire Auxiliary, and Morristown...
$996,000 home in DeWitt: See 196 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 196 home sales between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 5½-bath contemporary home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $996,000, according to Onondaga county real estate records. The home was profiled on Syracuse.com in September.
Fire in downtown apartment resulted in heavy smoke and water damage
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in a downtown apartment last night in Syracuse at the Icon Towers on 150 East Fayette Street last night on Saturday, December 17 at 7:24 p.m. Syracuse firefighters were alerted of the fire by the 911 Center and firefighters from Station 1 (South State Street) arrived in […]
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
