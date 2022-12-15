Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
County’s Audit of Orange County Power Authority Reveals Gross Mismanagement and a Continued Lack of Transparency
Just in time for the holidays, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) got a lump of coal in the form of another highly critical review of the agency’s operations, which was released last week. The operations audit for the Orange County Board of Supervisors echoed many of the concerns...
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, has offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León's participation in the discussion.
Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year
A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Mayor Karen Bass to Sign Executive Directive on Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will sign an executive directive Friday to address one of the urgent issues of her campaign. Bass began her first day in office Monday by declaring a state of emergency to grapple with the city's out-of-control homeless crisis, bidding to move swiftly to get thousands of unhoused people off her city's streets.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
easyreadernews.com
Archers raise money at “Shoot for a Cure”
Nearly 100 archers raised more than $6.500 for the American Cancer Society in the fourth annual “Shoot for a Cure” tournament, held December 2 through 4 at South Bay Archery, in Redondo Beach. The USA Archer-sanctioned event featured competitors ages 8 and over. “Everyone who participated is a...
easyreadernews.com
Candidates file for March 2023 election
The list of candidates is set for the March 2023 city election. Filing by the Dec. 9 deadline were Redondo Beach residents running for two open city council seats, a school board seat, city treasurer and city clerk. In City Council District Three, Candace Nafissi and Paige Kaluderovic hope to...
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
easyreadernews.com
Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach
Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
Girl presented with unicorn license on 7th birthday after handwritten request
On her seventh birthday, the California girl who requested permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard was presented the official license. Last month, Madeline composed a handwritten note to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, requesting approval for a unicorn, should she be able to find one, along with a response.
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
Local history: Pine Avenue Pier was a seaside attraction from 1904 to 1934
The Pine Avenue Pier opened on Nov. 12, 1904 with a “Pier Day” celebration. A half-mile parade stretched down into the business district on Pine Avenue to Fifth Street. The post Local history: Pine Avenue Pier was a seaside attraction from 1904 to 1934 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
