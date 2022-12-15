ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year

A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Mayor Karen Bass to Sign Executive Directive on Homeless Crisis

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will sign an executive directive Friday to address one of the urgent issues of her campaign. Bass began her first day in office Monday by declaring a state of emergency to grapple with the city's out-of-control homeless crisis, bidding to move swiftly to get thousands of unhoused people off her city's streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Archers raise money at “Shoot for a Cure”

Nearly 100 archers raised more than $6.500 for the American Cancer Society in the fourth annual “Shoot for a Cure” tournament, held December 2 through 4 at South Bay Archery, in Redondo Beach. The USA Archer-sanctioned event featured competitors ages 8 and over. “Everyone who participated is a...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Candidates file for March 2023 election

The list of candidates is set for the March 2023 city election. Filing by the Dec. 9 deadline were Redondo Beach residents running for two open city council seats, a school board seat, city treasurer and city clerk. In City Council District Three, Candace Nafissi and Paige Kaluderovic hope to...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach

Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

