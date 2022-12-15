Tyler Huntley to start vs. Browns after clearing concussion protocol; Lamar Jackson ruled out

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.

