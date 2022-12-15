Tyler Huntley to start vs. Browns after clearing concussion protocol; Lamar Jackson ruled out

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
Browns vs. Ravens: Picks for Saturday’s Week 15 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Ravens will meet for the second time this season. They will play in front of a national TV audience at FirstEnergy Stadium in Deshaun Watson’s first home game. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 5-8, are all but out of the playoff...
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard ruled out vs. Buccaneers: Updated
TAMPA, Florida — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has been ruled out early in the third quarter against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half. He was initially listed as questionable to return late in the second quarter while trailing 10-0. Hubbard’s injury comes...
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Ravens game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the rematch against the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns will play the role of spoilers, trying to knock the 9-4 Ravens off their perch atop the AFC North. Myles Garrett: ‘You fall...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch live for free Saturday night (12/17/22)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
Watch Joe Burrow find Tee Higgins for the Bengals first touchdown vs. the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- The Bengals are closing in on the Bucs in the third quarter after struggling to get anything going in the first half. Evan McPherson was responsible for the Bengals’ first six points. Then Tre Flowers intercepted Tom Brady to give the Bengals their best field position of the day. Seven plays and 31 yards later Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins streaking across the back of the end zone for a TD.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch live for free Saturday (12/17/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec....
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — The Bengals earned perhaps their most unique win of the season with a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon:. Winner: Lou Anarumo. The Bengals’ defensive coordinator has been doing a bang-up...
How about that? The smart, tough and determined Browns dump the Ravens – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Look who showed up in the freezing temperature and the whipping wind on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon ... It was the Browns. Dare we say it? The tough, smart and accountable Browns from 2020?. I’ll say it because the Browns had to play...
Bengals vs. Buccaneers prediction: Picks for Sunday’s tropical battle
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Burrow vs. Brady is one of many headlines for this weekend’s matchup at Tampa Bay. The Cincinnati Bengals will look to take their five-game win streak and stay afoot with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. This could be a trap game though. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also trying to stay afloat in the NFC South sitting at 6-7.
Browns finally found the complementary football they’ve been seeking all season to beat the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finally got something they’ve been looking for all season long in Saturday night’s 13-3 win over the Ravens: complementary football. The phrase is coachspeak to be sure, but it’s also something that can turn a game, all three phases working in harmony, especially on an ugly night at FirstEnergy Stadium when points were hard to come by and the Browns had little left to play for after their loss to Cincinnati six days ago.
‘Ain’t no game like a cold game’: What they’re saying after Browns vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns won Deshaun Watson’s first home start on Saturday night when they knocked off the Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 22 yards. The Browns also got a great game from their defense as they made three fourth-down stops and got two takeaways.
‘Sure is fun to come back and beat the GOAT’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs
TAMPA, Florida-- After getting out the gate slowly against the Bucs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South with the 34-23 win, as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30-touchdown seasons.
Why Denzel Ward’s 3rd-quarter interception was the turning point of Browns win vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first half of Saturday’s matchup in the cold and snow between the Browns and Ravens started off as a typical AFC North struggle. The two teams combined for three field goals and the Browns held a 6-3 lead at halftime. Baltimore got the ball...
Our favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson headed into his first game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the Ravens wanting to do something special for Browns fans, and he and his teammates delivered. Playing the role of spoiler, the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3 to improve to 6-8 and keep their...
Why this is exactly the type of win the Bengals needed against Tampa Bay: Strictly Stripes Podcast
TAMPA, Florida - A win is a win. No, that was not the prettiest win the Cincinnati Bengals had against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening. That’s certainly not how the Bengals thought that game would go from the first snap. Down 17-0 to the one of the...
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Injury helped John Johnson III force big fumble in Browns win over Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns safety John Johnson III was forced out of Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Ravens with a thigh injury after making one of the biggest plays of the evening. But it was that very thigh injury that also helped him force and recover a critical fumble...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0