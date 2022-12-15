Get well or get back to work? Why some European countries want sick staff to return while others leave them to recover

Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike
Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
China approves sale of Pfizer COVID pill Paxlovid as cases surge, White House denies involvement
The White House says it was not in any way involved in China's approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill to treat an anticipated wave of infections.
Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year.
1918 flu pandemic upended long-standing social inequalities – at least for a time, new study finds
During the 1918 flu pandemic, white people died at similar rates to Black Americans, according to a new study – a very different pattern than what occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Want to pre-drink before going out? It probably won't save you money, and can be risky to boot
You're catching up with a few friends before you go out. Everyone's having a drink, listening to some tunes, and the mood is good. A ride share is pulling up in the driveway—everyone quickly finishes their drinks and piles into the car, headed to a gig where more alcohol will be consumed.
Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars experts suggest return of masks and testing
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week.There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466 to 726, a 56 per cent increase.NHS Covid doctor Dr Daniel Goyal said the rise in hospitalisations...
Only 38% of Americans have discussed their aging parents finances
It is critical that adults talk with their aging parents about their finances in order to ensure they are solvent as they head into retirement. However, only 38% of people have done so.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
MedicalXpress
China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave
China's nursing homes are fighting an uphill battle to keep their elderly residents safe as a wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country following a relaxation of the government's zero-tolerance virus policy. Facilities are locking themselves off from the outside world with staff sleeping on site, while struggling to get...
BBC
Cost of living: 'I couldn't tell the real bills from scams'
People in debt have been swamped with demands via letter, phone and text, leaving them "unable to tell between real bills and scams". The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute says demands from debt collectors are leaving some people unable to see a way out of trouble as the cost of living soars.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers
Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...
Americas Divided: A new study reveals that polarization is on the rise in the Americas
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- “THD: The Hidden Drug,” the new report by LLYC and Más Democracia, was transformed into a campaign showing how being addicted to polarization on social media can reach the level of a drug in some cases: a drug hidden behind the apparent normalcy of using these digital platforms. Using techniques of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, the report was created in collaboration with experts in neuroscience and psychology to analyze conversations on social media in countries like the United States, Mexico and Brazil, among others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005854/en/ THD: The Hidden Drug. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Beijing crematoriums strain under China COVID wave
Workers at Beijing crematoriums said Friday they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in COVID cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now...
MedicalXpress
New figures provide latest data on UK veterans suicide risk
A new study from The University of Manchester has found that veterans are at no greater risk of suicide than the general population. The study, which linked data between NHS and military records, also found that veterans over the age of 35 were at a lower risk of suicide than the general population, although younger veterans were at increased risk.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID: New evidence for cause of fatigue syndrome
The diagnosis and treatment of long COVID syndrome (LCS) is still very difficult, and there is only little knowledge about the factors causing accompanying symptoms. Researchers at the Joint Metabolome Facility of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna have now presented new evidence of triggers for fatigue following SARS-COV-2 infection.
MedicalXpress
First Nations communities struggle with a rare disease that affects muscles for speech
Machado-Joseph disease (MJD) is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects muscles in the body, including those required for speech. It is prevalent in some remote First Nations communities in the Northern Territory and Queensland. Yolŋu First Nations people from northeast Arnhem Land are among those disproportionately affected. Yolŋu knowledge is...
