MindBodyGreen

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Upworthy

Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds

Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
verywellmind.com

What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Appreciate You

Everyone wants to feel like their significant other appreciates them. When your partner doesn’t acknowledge your efforts or makes you feel taken for granted, feeling undervalued is upsetting. But the relationship can still thrive, and you can work things out with your partner if you’re both committed to it.
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits

Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
marktechpost.com

Latest AI Research at UC Berkeley developed a tracking algorithm for tracking the Dynamics of the Tear Film Lipid Layer

The tear film must spread quickly and uniformly throughout the ocular surface for clear vision and good ocular health. One of the ocular morbidities that are most commonly observed is DED. The TFOS DEWS II defines dry eye (DE) as a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface with visual symptoms and a loss of tear film homeostasis, with tear film instability and hyperosmolarity, ocular surface inflammation and injury, and neurosensory abnormalities playing etiological roles. A variety of variables influences the genesis of DED.
MedicalXpress

Subtle biases in AI can influence emergency decisions

It's no secret that people harbor biases—some unconscious, perhaps, and others painfully overt. The average person might suppose that computers—machines typically made of plastic, steel, glass, silicon, and various metals—are free of prejudice. While that assumption may hold for computer hardware, the same is not always true for computer software, which is programmed by fallible humans and can be fed data that is, itself, compromised in certain respects.
MedicalXpress

New project aims to map cellular variation in the healthy human brain

People vary widely in how we think and behave and in our vulnerability to disease, and that variation can be traced at least in part to our brains. Yet scientists don't know how healthy brains vary from one individual to the next, how genes and the environment generate that variation, or how human brains vary at the cellular and molecular levels.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Outside of Your Own Head

We sometimes project our ideas of who we are onto others. We are likely to project when we know someone well and when traits are connected to personal values. We are not actually that similar to others in terms of personality traits. It’s the holiday season, and I’ve been buying...
insightscare.com

Research Shows, Cells Alter Themselves if Body Is Subjected to Starvation

For body activities to run smoothly, cells require a constant flow of energy. To ensure a consistent supply of energy, the cellular metabolism must change during starvation periods, when no nutrients are taken from food. Researchers from the FMP gained fresh insights into this essential mechanism in human cells while...

