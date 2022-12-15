Read full article on original website
17 Roommates Who Prove That Some People Actually Have Zero Respect For Others
From the mountain of dishes to the passive aggressive note, you couldn't pay me to live with these people.
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
People Are Sharing Specific Things We Often Pretend No One Does (But Truthfully, We Know We All Do Them)
It's time to admit we're all guilty of these...
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
17 Facts I Hated Reading, So I'm Making You Read Them, Too
Welp, now I'm worried about my health since I found out social isolation and loneliness cause a 29% greater risk of heart attack.
What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Appreciate You
Everyone wants to feel like their significant other appreciates them. When your partner doesn’t acknowledge your efforts or makes you feel taken for granted, feeling undervalued is upsetting. But the relationship can still thrive, and you can work things out with your partner if you’re both committed to it.
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
Latest AI Research at UC Berkeley developed a tracking algorithm for tracking the Dynamics of the Tear Film Lipid Layer
The tear film must spread quickly and uniformly throughout the ocular surface for clear vision and good ocular health. One of the ocular morbidities that are most commonly observed is DED. The TFOS DEWS II defines dry eye (DE) as a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface with visual symptoms and a loss of tear film homeostasis, with tear film instability and hyperosmolarity, ocular surface inflammation and injury, and neurosensory abnormalities playing etiological roles. A variety of variables influences the genesis of DED.
Subtle biases in AI can influence emergency decisions
It's no secret that people harbor biases—some unconscious, perhaps, and others painfully overt. The average person might suppose that computers—machines typically made of plastic, steel, glass, silicon, and various metals—are free of prejudice. While that assumption may hold for computer hardware, the same is not always true for computer software, which is programmed by fallible humans and can be fed data that is, itself, compromised in certain respects.
Research shows doctors and their families are less likely to follow guidelines about medicine
Following established guidelines about prescription drugs would seem to be an obvious course of action, especially for the professionals that do the prescribing. Yet doctors and their family members are less likely than other people to comply with those guidelines, according to a large-scale study co-authored by an MIT economist.
New project aims to map cellular variation in the healthy human brain
People vary widely in how we think and behave and in our vulnerability to disease, and that variation can be traced at least in part to our brains. Yet scientists don't know how healthy brains vary from one individual to the next, how genes and the environment generate that variation, or how human brains vary at the cellular and molecular levels.
Getting Outside of Your Own Head
We sometimes project our ideas of who we are onto others. We are likely to project when we know someone well and when traits are connected to personal values. We are not actually that similar to others in terms of personality traits. It’s the holiday season, and I’ve been buying...
Neurologist shares 4 things she would never let her kids do in viral TikTok
Some childhood injuries only require a cool dinosaur bandage and a few kisses to make it all better. But, there are a few types of injuries that can have lasting effects on your child’s brain development, the kind that you hope never happens to your child. A TikTok video...
Research Shows, Cells Alter Themselves if Body Is Subjected to Starvation
For body activities to run smoothly, cells require a constant flow of energy. To ensure a consistent supply of energy, the cellular metabolism must change during starvation periods, when no nutrients are taken from food. Researchers from the FMP gained fresh insights into this essential mechanism in human cells while...
