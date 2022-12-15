ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Till’s Jalyn Hall To Play Young Martin Luther King Jr. In Nat Geo/Disney+’s ’Genius: MLK/X’

By Valerie Complex
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Till ‘s Jalyn Hall will play another important Black American historical figure after booking a guest-starring role playing the young Martin Luther King Jr in Genius: MLK/X , the upcoming fourth installment in the Disney+/ National Geographic anthology series.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 ) plays the adult Martin Luther King Jr in the series , which will focus on the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King, Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz and Ron Cephas Jones as Elijah Muhammad also star in the anthology, the first installment to stream as a Disney+ original. Channing Godfrey Peoples ( Miss Juneteenth ) directs the pilot episode and serves as co-executive producer.

Hall has been on Supporting Actor Oscar contenders lists and was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his performance in Chinonye Chukwu’s Till , in which he portrayed Emmett Till opposite Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley. The pic from Orion Picutres/MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing hit theaters in October.

He is also the lead in the upcoming film Bruiser, which recently premiered in the Discovery section of the Toronto Film Festival. The Miles Warren-directed drama, acquired by Disney’s Onyx Collective, also stars Trevante Rhodes and Shamier Anderson and is about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity.

On TV, Hall has had a recurring role on the CW series All American since 2018, and recently wrapped production on the new Disney+ series The Crossover based on the bestselling Newbery Award-winning novel-in-verse by author, poet and educator Kwame Alexander.

Hall is repped by Pantheon, Luber Roklin Entertainment, J. Pervis Talent Agency, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and The Initiative Group.

‘The Woman King’: Read The Screenplay Dana Stevens Forged For The Viola Davis-Starring West African War Epic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The battle to make the historical action film The Woman King started as early as 2015 when producer Cathy Schulman and actress-producer Maria Bello approached Viola Davis about starring in an all-Black female warrior tale. With Davis attached and Sony’s TriStar Pictures onboard, the team offered screenwriter Dana Stevens the chance of a lifetime she couldn’t refuse. The Woman King, based on a real faction of Beninese female soldiers known as the Agoije, follows its leader Nanisca (Davis) and...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne

Cecily Strong got emotional on her last day on Saturday Night Live. The actor made an appearance on the “Weekend Update” segment as her character Cathy Anne also bid farewell as she was going to prison. “Actually, I’m a little emo tonight because the truth is, I’m here to say goodbye,” Strong’s Cathy Anne said before adding she was headed to prison. Cathy Anne then made a reference saying that she would be OK in prison as she already has some “friends on the inside and they seem to be doing OK.” As she said the latter, a picture of Aidy Bryant...
Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67

Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...
‘SNL’ Host Austin Butler And Cast Serenade The Departing Cecily Strong With “Blue Christmas”

Cecily Strong got an Elvis goodbye on Saturday when host Austin Butler — who was later joined by the rest of the SNL cast — ended the show with a performance of “Blue Christmas.” Even Kenan Thompson had a solo during the bittersweet number for Strong, who is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from SNL‘s official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit earlier in the day. Strong made her debut on SNL as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was upped the following year starting with Season 39. The comedic star...
Donald Glover Set For Spider-Man Film At Sony Centered On Villain Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is attached to produce and star in a new film out of Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, centered on the villainous Hypno-Hustler, that is in very early development, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the as-yet-untitled film’s plot are under wraps and a director has not yet been attached. But we hear that the script will be written by Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy. One of the lesser known Spider-Man villains, Hypno-Hustler was first introduced in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #24 in 1978. The character created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, otherwise known as Antoine Delsoin, is known for fronting...
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
NBC News Pulled Reporter Earlier This Month From Elon Musk/Twitter Coverage

As news organizations condemn Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of journalists from Twitter, a report surfaced that NBC News had earlier this month benched one of its reporters from covering the mercurial billionaire and his platform. Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for the network, was temporarily pulled from Musk coverage for repeatedly posting tweets about the billionaire that violated the newsroom’s social media policies, according to a person familiar with the matter. A number of newsrooms have social media policies that restrict journalists from crossing the line into opinion about the subjects that they cover. The move happened...
Amazon Audible Strikes Deal For ‘The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Podcast Adaptations In India

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Audible has struck a deal with Indian production outfit The Foundry, bringing podcast adaptations of the likes of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Pride and Prejudice to the platform in India. Around 60 hours’ worth of content has been licensed to the U.S. giant’s podcasting arm, consisting of adaptations plus originals created by The Foundry Editor-in-Chief Vekeana Dhillon, the writer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Virat Kohli animation Super V. Adaptations that form part of the deal include a version of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, a Hindi adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Munshi Premchand’s classic...
‘SNL’: Austin Butler Addresses “Elvis-y” Voice & Chokes Up Dedicating Hosting Gig To Late Mother

Austin Butler gave viewers a range of emotions during his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live. The actor took the stage on the NBC sketch show for the first time and addressed his evolving voice in recent years. Watch the complete monologue in the video above. Since portraying Elvis Presly in the Elvis biopic, many fans have questioned his deeper voice which sounds similar to the rock star icon. “I do want to address something. There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s...
John Cho & Katherine Waterston To Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’, Horror Pic To Hit Cinemas Late Summer

John Cho and Katherine Waterston will headline Sony-Blumhouse-Depth of Field’s They Listen, directed by Chris Weitz. A theatrical release of Aug. 25, 2023 has been set; it’s the only wide release that weekend. You’ll remember the Cho thriller Searching debuted in late summer and was a microbudget hit grossing over $26M stateside, and north of $75M WW off a less than a million production cost. They Listen reps the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz and the plot is under wraps. Cameras are rolling here in LA.  Jason Blum, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira,...
What’s In Store For IFFI, Mumbai & Other Indian Festivals Amid Political & Funding Challenges?

While much of the global entertainment industry is witnessing a full-throttled return to in-person events, India’s festival circuit is experiencing a chequered re-emergence from Covid, in part due to political and funding challenges. Three weeks ago, the country’s biggest government-run festival, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, held its largest and most star-studded physical edition ever, but was marred by controversy when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, head of the international competition jury, described competition title The Kashmir Files as “a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”. His comments prompted a...
Helen Mirren Signed on to Star in ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Before Reading Scripts: I ‘Took a Leap of Faith’

It’s a big week for Dame Helen Mirren. Not only is “1923,” her upcoming Paramount+ series debuting on Sunday, but she is also the narrator in the “Barbie” trailer that just dropped and plays the therapist in Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video — two things she can’t help but laugh at during our interview. “I do love to mix it up,” she told Variety on Friday morning. “I love to do whatever is quite different from the last thing I’ve done, and I’m very, very fortunate that I’m sort of being allowed to do that. I’m having an enormous amount...
‘Billie Eilish Live At The O2’ Hitting Cinemas Around The Globe For One Night Only In January

Here’s something to juice the box office on what is expected to be a dead weekend: Trafalgar Releasing is opening worldwide, for one night only, on Friday Jan. 27, Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Extended Cut. The multi-Grammy winner and original song Oscar winner of No Time to Die is playing her last sold out night tonight of three at the Los Angeles Forum for her Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore concert. Pic will be in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound where available. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6AM PST at BillieAtTheO2.com. Billie...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals That Memorable ‘Inglorious Basterds’ Character Was Originally Written For Adam Sandler

Quentin Tarantino is revealing that he wrote a role specifically for Adam Sandler for Inglorious Basterds but the comedic actor ultimately declined as he was already filming Judd Apatow’s Funny People. Sgt. Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz that was played by Eli Roth in the 2009 war film was written for Sandler, Tarantino confirmed. The filmmaker made an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, where Apatow was also a guest, and dropped the fact. Tarantino said that he had met Apatow during the time he filmed the cameo in Little Nicky, in which Sandler starred in. “I feel bad because when...
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Support As He Films ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ Stunt: “It’s The Honor Of A Lifetime”

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts and in the middle of shooting a Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning stunt, wished his Top Gun: Maverick a safe and happy holiday. The commercial in honor of Top Gun: Maverick premiering on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22 made its debut during the CBS broadcast of the NFL game that saw the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the television spot, Cruise appears up in the sky getting ready to jump off a helicopter in South Africa as he notes that he’s in the process of filming Mission: Impossible –...
‘Unprisoned’: Faly Rakotohavana & Jordyn McIntosh Join Onyx Collective’s Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and Jordyn McIntosh (Emancipation) have been cast as series regulars opposite Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Marque Richardson in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Rakotohavana will play Finn. Super-logical...
