"She doesn't even have an enemy in this world. For somebody to take her life, you've got to be some demon or monster," Javonni Jenkins' cousin said after she and her father were shot to death A 2-year-old boy was found alive in a Chicago apartment after his mother and grandfather were fatally shot inside. Javonni Jenkins' co-workers became worried after she didn't show up for her Wednesday shift at Holy Cross Hospital. When Nicole Worth, a friend and colleague of Jenkins' called her via FaceTime, it...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO