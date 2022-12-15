ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bryant Gets Edgy in Dr. Martens Oxfords & Distressed Plaid Dress at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution With Natalia Bryant

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Bryant was among the many stars to attend the Baby2Baby holiday distribution held at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Presented by Frame and Nordstrom, Baby2Baby’s board and volunteers distribute toys and basic essentials to hundreds of children.

Vanessa appeared at the affair with her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant. The businesswoman and philanthropist was casually dressed for the occasion, arriving in a leather motorcycle jacket and a blue and grey plaid dress. The piece was tiered with subtle ruffles and distressed detailing on the hem.

To amp up her look, Vanessa accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a thin necklace and a black Dior saddle bag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Vanessa tied her outfit together with a pair of white ankle socks and black leather oxfords by Dr. Materns , adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Dr. Marten’s oxfords are Crafted with grooved edges, yellow stitching, smooth leather and highly durable material with a soft sheen.

Lauren Sanchez , Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland and more stars joined Baby2Baby’s holiday distribution at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The nonprofit organization works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity volunteers at the 2022 Baby2Baby Holiday Toys Distribution .

