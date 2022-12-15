ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

What FTC’s Green Guides Review Means for Fashion

By Matt Hickman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rkpi_0jjzmkZm00

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to begin a regulatory review of its “Green Guides,” the bible for determining what is in and out of bounds for businesses that want to tout their environmental friendliness.

The Guides were initiated in 1992 and last updated in 2012.

The past 10 years have seen a significant spike in the number of so-called “greenwashing” lawsuits , in which businesses promoting themselves using any number of terms like “green” or “eco-friendly” or “biodegradable” can be sued if their practices don’t match up with their marketing .

The review comes as a relief to many companies and attorneys who see the guides as wildly outdated, so much so that today’s most in vogue term, “ sustainability ” doesn’t appear anywhere in its pages.

“I think the Green Guides aren’t getting enough attention. They are due for an update because you don’t have to reinvent the wheel here,” said Hilary Jochmans, attorney and founder of the blog PoliticallyInFashion. “They do not touch [the word] sustainability in the Green Guides. They said in 2012 they don’t have enough information and now it’s used so much. It’s something the FTC needs to take a look at because we do not have a lot of laws on the books dealing with this area. The Guide is the definitive statute we have and if that’s what we’re working with it needs to be up to date, usable and viable.”

William Hubbard is a Cleveland-based attorney whose firm Thompson Hine LLP often represents companies that have been slapped with “greenwashing” suits .

“It’s always easy to claim someone is a hypocrite, and in order to manufacture anything you have to use some amount of energy. To ship product to the store, it has to go on a truck. There is some environmental tradeoff for any product,” Hubbard said. “I think companies have to be aware of their statements and if they’re claiming environmental attributes of the product, they’re in a pretty safe place as long as they’re clear and have data .”

Hubbard said having third-party certification is also key to a successful defense.

“It’s a way for them to say, ‘don’t take our word for it, this third party certifying body — not necessarily inspecting or testing the product but collecting the information — is kind of auditing it,” he said. “But a lot of companies get in trouble with the Green Guides actually by using fake certification. It looks like certification, but there is no third party designation put on the product, whether they’re saying it’s recyclable or biodegradable , or whatever.”

Hubbard believes some greenwashing suits are less about consumer protection from false advertising, and more about making political points.

“I think there’s a lot of environmental advocacy groups doing that, focusing on either some content, whether it’s formaldehyde , or PFAS or BPA or phthalates or other chemicals they’re concerned about and a lot of times they use it hopeful the claim will survive just the filing,” Hubbard said. “Just filing the claim gets news and just them filing the claim is somewhat their goal, not necessarily to be successful.”

Jochmans said that because the Green Guides have not been updated and improved upon in a decade, many have nowhere to go but the courts to seek relief.

“The courts seem to be the only avenues for pursuing some of these issues. If you don’t have enough laws on the books on what the standards are, the courts seem like an obvious place to go,” she said. “There’s not one agreed-upon definition. Everyone has their own interpretation of basically what is deceptive or unfair advertising of a product, but there’s not a five-point test for something to qualify and because of that the area is ripe for litigation.”

Jochmans said that the rise of ESG ( Environmental, Social and Governance ), a sustainability rating that investors use to weigh a company’s risk and growth potential, has made the desire to make environmental claims—and to shoot down the bad actors—even greater.

“A lot of companies are looking at their ESG practices, environmental stewardship ,” Hubbard said. “If companies are making statements about environmental issues or sustainability to meet their ESG goals, they have incentive to make claims.”

A glaring discrepancy in which companies—particularly in fashion—that wind up getting sued for greenwashing are also those that, on some level, are at least trying to be environmentally conscious. Are they not being unfairly targeted? After all, a company trying to appeal to environmentally minded consumers is probably leaving less of a carbon footprint than a company that could care less about appearing “ green .”

“For some, it’s a zero-sum game, and other folks say, ‘let’s appreciate the steps companies are taking in the right direction,’” Jochmans said. “Should you acknowledge and reward companies taking initiatives and making changes? Or if it’s not right away, it’s not enough. It’s hard to change business systems with the flip of a switch.”

Hubbard said greenwashing suits typically end with a motion to dismiss.

“Companies are able to get a lot of them dismissed because what the plaintiffs are complaining about isn’t reasonable,” he said. “There’s been a recent case where [plaintiffs] argued to say something is recyclable means all their products have to be recycled. The judge said, no, they just need to be capable of being recycled.”

Hubbard said he considers some of these cases to be nuisance suits.

One is essentially a shakedown where an plaintiff identifies greenwashing claims and sends a letter to the company.

“They’ll say this is greenwashing and we’re preparing to file a complaint unless you’re interested in settling,” Hubbard said. “Companies then have to make a business decision. Do they respond at all? Settle for some nominal nuisance amount? Or, do they defend the product? It goes into how important is that statement to their brand ID? And do they have good defenses to support the claim they are making.”

Hubbard said when a client of his finds out they’re being sued for greenwashing, he begins with a big-picture approach.

“I tell them let’s take a look at what the statements are and if they’re subjective. Generally, what is the public’s understanding of those types of statements? Do you have any backup for your claims? I want to see other products out there similar to yours that have been targeted. Let’s look to the courts, how have some courts interpreted statements like these? Can we say we stand behind our statement, or if there is some concern do we want to engage in a potential resolution?” Hubbard said. “The plaintiffs are a mixed bag. Some firms really are believers that really want companies to say things that are true, want to protect the environment. If this is the way they want to do it, great, and if they make a little money, fine. But some firms, this is kind of their business to go around on the internet, read statements, read questionable things into them and send letters to the Targets and Walmarts .”

Hubbard said courts have been trending somewhat favorably toward plaintiffs in cases, in part because the Green Guides are so outdated, and other regulations few and far between.

“Plaintiffs are having a little more success at early stages getting past motions to dismiss. As the case law gets developed I see it swinging back the other way,” he said. “Manufacturers have had to tighten up statements… once all the really deceptive things are dealt with, plaintiffs have to look for less deceptive statements… Greenwashing is still new enough for plaintiffs to keep bringing cases.”

Jochmans, a Washington D.C.-based government affairs consultant, said companies and activists alike should stay engaged with political leaders at all levels because the FTC’s Green Guides will not always be the be-all, end-all.

“What I always advise folks is, these conversations are happening in the courts, the FTC, state houses, city councils. If you don’t have a seat at the table you are going to miss out. It could even be a city council. Why would you not engage?” Jochmans said. “The [fashion] industry has a history of not wanting to engage, but it’s a very different political landscape right now. Things are happening and legislators need to hear what is workable and what is not.”

For now, the Green Guides are essentially the only regulating tools, and the FTC’s decision to potentially update them is music to the ears of American Apparel and Footwear Association director of sustainability Chelsea Murtha, who spoke at the Wednesday hearing with the FTC board.

“The sustainability landscape has changed significantly since 2012 and we have identified several areas—from concerns around claim substantiation to the use of third-party certifications—where updated and improved guidance would be most welcome,” Murtha said. “Further, while survey data shows that consumers are increasingly interested in purchasing sustainable goods, it also indicates that consumers are becoming more skeptical of companies’ sustainability claims. Accusations of ‘greenwashing’ abound. It would benefit both businesses and consumers to have a new, robust guidance on identifying false or misleading environmental claims.”

Looking into his crystal ball, Hubbard sees the volume of greenwashing suits increasing for a while yet.

“I think in 10 years this will probably have played itself out, but it’s going to have some legs for a while,” he said. “We’re still in the early stages so I see a lot more litigation over the next five to six years and then it will tail off. There will still be egregious comment claims. Greenwashing was one of Webster’s [Dictionary] new words this year, so it may be a new word for a year or two. Then, everybody will know about it and it will start to fade.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Does Shein Want to Be the Amazon of Fast Fashion?

Shein may soon be looking a little more like Amazon. The online fast-fashion giant is reportedly looking at allowing other merchants to sell to consumers through a marketplace platform, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Founded in and closely associated with China, the Christian Siriano collaborator is trying to diversify away from of the country, the memo said. The controversial Gen Z darling, which appears to be headed toward an international stock market listing, started manufacturing in Turkey since midsummer, and has leased and operated warehouses in Poland to store merchandise and ship to customers in...
INDIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Yeezy Alum Explains How $6M Startup FCTRY LAb Will Put Nike on Notice

Omar Bailey, the former head of the Yeezy/Adidas fashion line, is opening a new factory of his own; one that’s not just more inclusive and diverse but also operates outside the box compared to anything that’s come before. Co-founded with Abishek Som, a former Wall Street executive and investor, FCTRY LAb makes its official launch on Thursday in Los Angeles as a “prototyping lab and venture studio.” Equals parts design academy, state-of-the-art shoe factory, startup thinktank and marketing agency, FCTRY LAb looks to be flexible in ways the big brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Puma could never dream. And Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Mattress Giant Could File for Bankruptcy Next Month: Report

Bedding company Serta Simmons is in preparation to seek bankruptcy protection as early as January, according to a report in Bloomberg. Unidentified sources close to the situation told Bloomberg the mattress company has been in confidential talks with creditors about a restructuring plan, which may include giving certain first-lien lenders control. Those talks could change, and it’s still unclear whether Serta Simmons will need financing to fund its operation through Chapter 11. Serta Simmons’ entire debt load of more than $2 billion matures in 2023, and its approximately $843 million first-lien term loan due November 2023 is quoted at around 9 cents...
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Sourcing Journal

Sears Hometown Files for Bankruptcy

Sears Hometown, a branch of the retailer selling mattresses, appliances, home goods, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday. According to the petition filed in Delaware, the retailer listed assets of no more than $50 million along with liabilities of at least $50 million. The Chapter 11 filing will allow Sears Hometown to continue operating while working on a plan to repay creditors. According to the declaration filed by Sears Hometown CEO Elissa Robertson, the company intends to use the process to liquidate merchandise at locations owned by their dealers. Among the 20 creditors listed on...
DELAWARE STATE
Sourcing Journal

‘Step Up and Pay’: Factory Layoffs Pushing Workers Back to the Brink

Canceled orders. Unilateral discounts. Worker layoffs. The cost-of-living crisis rippling across the globe is bringing with it an alarming sense of deja vu. As consumers in Vietnam’s two biggest markets feel the bite of high inflation and rising energy costs, weakening their discretionary power, orders are down 30 percent to 40 percent from the United States and 60 percent from Europe, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour. Since September, more than 470,000 workers, including those who make clothing, footwear and furniture, have found themselves working fewer hours in the last four months of the year, while another 40,000 have lost...
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon CEO: We Can ‘Sell Our Product at Regular Price, Not React’

Lululemon’s high-growth rates rage on despite slowing consumer demand and ongoing supply chain headwinds, with the athleticwear giant’s third-quarter net revenue soaring 28 percent to $1.86 billion on net income of $255.5 million. Despite the company’s continued growth, Lululemon’s stock reacted poorly, sliding more than 12 percent after the earnings report as analysts raised concerns about fourth-quarter guidance. In a Nutshell: Lululemon is still taking market share in the adult active apparel market, gaining 1.5 percentage points in the U.S. since last year, said CEO Calvin McDonald in an earnings call. Citing NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Service data, McDonald pointed out that...
Sourcing Journal

New Balance Plots $65 Million Maine Factory Investment

New Balance wants to reinforce its American manufacturing capabilities with the proposed expansion of its athletic footwear production facility in Skowhegan, Maine. The move would double the shoe company’s production capacity at the factory to more than 1 million pairs of sneakers, and create more than 200 new jobs to total 450. New Balance purchased the facility, known as NB Skowhegan, in 1981. The site produced more than 500,000 pairs of the brand’s Made footwear line in 2022 alone. The factory currently manufactures the brand’s Made 990v6 running shoes as well as other lifestyle footwear models.  New Balance is currently in the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Sourcing Journal

Is it a Boot? A Sneaker? Vans-Timberland Collab Is a Little Bit of Both

VF Corp-owned heritage skate brand Vans and outdoor footwear company Timberland have come together to release their first collaborative capsule this month. The legacy labels have teamed up in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vans’ Half Cab skate sneaker, releasing a rugged, street-and-trail-ready sneaker-boot that references the 1992 release. The brands’ new hybrid silhouette, dubbed the Half Cab Hiker, drops Dec. 20. According to Vans and Timberland, the shoe draws equal inspiration from the Half Cab and Timberland’s Euro Hiker, a lightweight style that is wearable in a variety of conditions. Since its 1988 debut, the hiking boot has been adopted...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sued by Vietnamese Supplier for $280 Million

Amazon was smacked with a $280 million lawsuit alleging it left a Vietnamese warehouse storage container manufacturer high and dry by cutting back orders after the supplier aggressively scaled its production capacity to meet the tech titan’s demands. Binh Thanh Import Export Production & Trade Joint Stock Co., which does business under the name Gilimex, provided Amazon’s robotics division with its Fabric Pod Arrays (called “FPAs” or “pods”) from 2014 to 2022. Gilimex’s pod supply to Amazon ballooned from 47,161 to 1,117,036 during the stretch, but in April this year, the supplier alleged—without any warning that demand was drying up—the e-commerce giant...
Sourcing Journal

Former PVH Corp Supply Chain Exec Calls Inventory the Enemy in 2022

The fashion supply chain isn’t evolving quickly enough to meet the challenges of economic stagnation, geopolitical tension, and climate change. The industry needs to break up with the waste-making offshore production model it has relied upon for decades and develop a more diversified network of suppliers, both near- and on-shore, to complement it, according to Bill McRaith, retired chief supply chain officer who worked for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp and Walmart. Despite greater awareness about fashion’s impact on the environment and steps to mitigate carbon emissions, the industry still struggles with mass overproduction—an issue that is exacerbated by...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Has ‘Carbon Tunnel Vision.’ Textile Exchange Wants to Fix That.

What Textile Exchange will consider a preferred fiber or material next year won’t be the same as what it does today. It’s a necessary part of what the sustainability-focused nonprofit dubs its “direction of travel,” one that it hopes will help its members hit its Climate+ goal of slashing fiber and material production emissions by 45 percent by 2030. This includes “raising the bar” by moving from fibers and materials that are “less bad” to “more good.” In the case of cotton, for instance, incorporating a soil health program will soon be a minimum requirement. “We’re not standing on a holy...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

What to Make of November’s ‘Ugly’ Retail Report

American consumers are spending less than they did a month ago. U.S. retail sales in November fell 0.6 percent to $689.4 billion from October. However, spending was up 6.5 percent from year-ago levels. Estimates are adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. The U.S. Census Bureau said on Thursday that retail trade sales fell 0.8 percent over the same time period, although it remained 5.4 percent higher than a year ago. Sales at apparel and accessories stores fell 0.2 percent to $26.35 billion from $26.41 billion, while sales at department stores were down 2.9 percent to...
Sourcing Journal

H&M Responds to Dual Greenwashing Lawsuits

H&M clapped back at plaintiffs in each of the two greenwashing complaints it’s fighting in Missouri and New York state courts. The world’s No. 2 fashion retailer after Inditex, which was hit with its second greenwashing suit in November for allegedly using unlawful, false and misleading marketing for its “Conscious Choice” collection, asked the Missouri court to consider 10 exhibits in connection to its motion to dismiss the complaint filed by plaintiffs Abraham Lizama and Marc Doten. The Swedish fast-fashion giant listed 10 “true and correct” links to various webpages, including its “Lets Change,” “Let’s Be Transparent” and “Let’s Close the Loop” pages. Also included in the...
MISSOURI STATE
Sourcing Journal

Rent the Runway Pounces on Retail’s Inventory Problem

Rent the Runway is seeing a bit of positive momentum amid a restructuring that laid off 24 percent of corporate employees, offering a rosier full-year outlook than originally anticipated. RTR’s third quarter saw revenue increase 31 percent to $77.4 million on net losses of $36.1 million, with sales surpassing Wall Street estimates by $4.5 million and losses more than halving from the year prior. In the time since the company reported its earnings on Wednesday, the company has seen its stock price rise, nearly doubling to $2.54 per share as of 3 p.m. Friday. In a Nutshell: Rent the Runway anticipates revenue of...
Sourcing Journal

Kik Brings Safety Accord to Pakistan, Will Others Follow?

In what is being hailed as an historic move, German discount retailer Kik has created its own version of the International Accord for Safety and Health in the Textile and Garment Industry to protect garment workers in the South Asian nation. The agreement between stakeholders from the textile industry and worker groups was signed in Karachi last week as a commitment to greater worker safety in the garment-producing nation.  This organization will provide training to workers, as well as empower them to file complaints for non-implementation of safety rules.  The move comes 10 years after 255 workers were killed in a deadly...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy