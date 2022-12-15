UAB and Miami (OH) got the party started with a game that went down to the wire - and finished like Super Bowl XXIV. The Blazers escaped with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl. Not long later, Troy and UTSA battled in an ugly, turnover-filled affair. At the end of the Cure Bowl, it was the Trojans that were left standing with an 18-12 win.

2 DAYS AGO