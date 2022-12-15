Read full article on original website
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
A new bill approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday could make the transition to the NFL exponentially more difficult for service academy players, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this afternoon. According to a clause in Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act, athletes at service ...
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
UAB and Miami (OH) got the party started with a game that went down to the wire - and finished like Super Bowl XXIV. The Blazers escaped with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl. Not long later, Troy and UTSA battled in an ugly, turnover-filled affair. At the end of the Cure Bowl, it was the Trojans that were left standing with an 18-12 win.
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
We're a couple of days into college football's 2022-23 bowl season. Several notable games took place this weekend, with ESPN's Football Power Index updating its Top 25 rankings. ESPN's Football Power Index has ranked its top 25 teams in the country following the first bowl games of the season. Here's...
When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Not every college football player is going to give an insane effort in a non-title bowl game like Jadeveon Clowney did all of those years ago. But one player's lack of effort on a player is really rubbing people wrong. During Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State,...
The Southeastern Conference has 11 teams set to play in their respective bowl games this postseason.
For the College Football Playoff, ESPN is hoping to go all out to maximize the ways that fans can enjoy their biggest college football event of the year. In a statement released on Friday, ESPN announced the return of their "MegaCast" - several different channels under the ESPN umbrella that will feature different viewpoints and perspectives of the games being played.
With the addition of the transfer portal and the recent changes to the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, college football has changed quite a bit. And as Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert points out, not all of it is for the better. During his press conference this week, Jake Dickert revealed Read more... The post College coach reveals absolutely shocking accusation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
The first score of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl came in unconventional fashion. The Troy Trojans were pinned deep in their own territory after an excellent punt from UTSA. While quarterback Gunnar Watson looked over to the sideline for a play call, the Troy center snapped the ball past his QB and through the back of the end zone.
The NCAA absolutely bungled a transfer decision on Friday and nobody is happy about it. The NCAA shockingly denied a waiver from Jose Perez that would’ve allowed the Manhattan transfer to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season. Instead, Perez merely was granted an extra year of eligibility but must sit out the 2022-23 season.
