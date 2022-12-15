Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to bus migrants to other cities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
KFOX 14
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in far east El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in far east El Paso. Police say a man was hit and taken to the...
KFOX 14
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
KFOX 14
Mayor: 'We felt that it's proper time today to call a state of emergency'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For weeks now both Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there was no reason to declare a state of emergency to address the migrant crisis at our border. Today in a press conference Leeser believed migrant arrivals are no...
KFOX 14
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans reflect on migrants sleeping on the streets around corner from WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
KFOX 14
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
KFOX 14
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
KFOX 14
3 of 4 El Paso City Council seats head to runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6 and 8 are on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
KFOX 14
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off
El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
KFOX 14
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
KFOX 14
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
KFOX 14
Governor appointed DA Bill Hicks to transfer private cases before taking office oath
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s former district attorney may officially be out of the office however there are some procedural steps in place before the next district attorney can take over. Bill Hicks was appointed as El Paso’s new district attorney by Governor Greg Abbott on...
Comments / 1