El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso to bus migrants to other cities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in far east El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in far east El Paso. Police say a man was hit and taken to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 of 4 El Paso City Council seats head to runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6 and 8 are on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off

El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
EL PASO, TX

