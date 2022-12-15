East Coast Ports Including New York Are Winning a Domestic Trade War at the Expense of California

Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Reparations mean California (of all places) might be where identity politics go to die
Gov. Gavin Newsom's reparations push is expensive and on first impressions, a massive overreach. Even in solid-blue California, the most diverse state
Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
NBC Philadelphia
Arctic Air Will Blast Much of US Just Before Christmas
Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. “We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep
Online sales are nearly 15% of retail sales, a share that's higher than pre-pandemic, which means more opportunities for "porch pirates" to strike. The annual amount lost to package theft is an estimated $19.5 billion, according to a report. There are some things you can do to protect against package...
POLITICO
Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California
California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
Americans bought at least 150m guns in decade since Sandy Hook shooting
Estimated number of US gun owners has grown by 20 million in recent years, which experts say may lead to more firearm deaths
