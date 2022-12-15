Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton.

The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway.

Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.

City Council member Andrea O'Rourke agreed that the restaurant would bring an enormous amount of cars.