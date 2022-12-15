A couple are being investigated after they were found traveling with the dead body of their eight-year-old adoptive daughter in a U-Haul trailer, authorities said. Officers with the Mitchell Police Department in South Dakota said in a Facebook post that they were notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals saying they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their daughter’s remains. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend Mandie Miller, 33, were found at a residence in Mitchell with a trailer, police said. Inside the trailer, officers said, a coffin contained Miller’s daughter’s body. The pair gave different answers about when the girl died during police interviews, the department added, with Kurmoyarov allegedly admitting that they didn’t seek medical help for the girl when she died “because he and Miller wanted to spend more time with her and that he was afraid that they would get in trouble.” Both Kurmoyarov and Miller have been charged with one count of failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child.Read it at Dakota News Now

DAVISON COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO