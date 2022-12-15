ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

21 Illegal Immigrants Come Ashore On Peanut Island Off Lake Worth Inlet

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Another migrant landing in South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a group of 21 illegal immigrants, believed to be from Haiti, came ashore on Peanut Island on Wednesday.

The 19 adults and two children were being turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for likely repatriation to their home country.

Migrant encounters for the Miami Sector of Border Patrol have increased by 500 percent this year compared with the same time last year. The agency has responded to over 2,350 such incidents.

Tampa, FL
