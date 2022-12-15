ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Shuttle driver brings and sings Christmas spirit to RSW

Christmas cheer for travelers when a shuttle driver at Southwest Florida International Airport started singing festive songs while driving passengers. “I love to play my music, so I love to sing a lot,” Carlos Vazquez, the RSW bus driver, said. Always in the Christmas spirit, Vazquez tries to ensure...
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles

Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
Dog dies in Fort Myers multi-family building fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple units responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon. The Iona McGregor Fire District and South Trail Fire were at the Summerlin Place Community off of Summerlin Rd at around 1:30 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a single-unit home. The...
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores

Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know

Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
