NBC 2
Bikers dressed up in Christmas spirit bring cheer to the community
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local bike group held its first annual Christmas costume ride Saturday night. Over 100 bikers from ‘Riders of Southwest Florida’ dressed like Santa, Elves and the Grinch driving along Colonial. Santa took a break from the north pole and his reindeer. Instead,...
'More memories to be made': Volunteers clean up Ian debris off Fort Myers Beach
Tractors from nearby businesses have been helping with the clean-up, but it cannot pick up little stuff such as plastic and glass.
WINKNEWS.com
Shuttle driver brings and sings Christmas spirit to RSW
Christmas cheer for travelers when a shuttle driver at Southwest Florida International Airport started singing festive songs while driving passengers. “I love to play my music, so I love to sing a lot,” Carlos Vazquez, the RSW bus driver, said. Always in the Christmas spirit, Vazquez tries to ensure...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of people come together to help clean up Fort Myers Beach coastline
Southwest Florida beaches are still recovering after Hurricane Ian, especially on the barrier islands. On Sunday, Keep Lee County Beautiful is teaming up with Tunaskin and other local organizations for a beach cleanup on Fort Myers Beach. More than 300 people pre-registered to help, selling the event out. Mike Judd...
WINKNEWS.com
Thieves grab catalytic converters from Naples church vehicles
Thieves stole catalytic converters off vehicles in the parking lot of a Naples church where Feed Thy Neighbor, a non-profit group, operates. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts occurring at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church. Feed Thy Neighbor uses trucks and a van to feed homeless...
The Fort Myers Brewing Company gives back to the community all weekend long
The Fort Myers Brewing Company celebrating their annual Winter Wonderland with new beers, food trucks, live music, local organizations and a toy drive
Dog dies in Fort Myers multi-family building fire
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple units responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon. The Iona McGregor Fire District and South Trail Fire were at the Summerlin Place Community off of Summerlin Rd at around 1:30 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a single-unit home. The...
Homeless man breaks into Cape Coral church for a cup of coffee
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested after attempting to break into a church located at 133 NE Pine Island Rd. for coffee. According to authorities, a cleaning crew inside Centro Cristiano Church heard a window break and spotted James Reed, 54, trying to enter the church.
Franklin Park Elementary alumni gathered for a night of celebrating
It's a night of celebration at Franklin Park Elementary School as alumni from the school's past and present gather for its future.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for info on men casing jewelry stores
Authorities are searching for two men who appear to be working in tandem and are casing jewelry stores in Southwest Florida. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, none of the stores have been broken into, but deputies say the men have been caught on surveillance messing with the power sources for stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Friday deadline for hurricane debris pickup in Lehigh Acres, Gateway
If you live in Lehigh Acres or Gateway, Friday is Lee County’s pickup deadline for hurricane debris in those areas. Lee County has collected more than 4.4 million cubic yards of debris so far; that’s around 85 times as big as the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Driving around Lehigh...
Upper Captiva Fire Department Chief and 40 firefighters have resigned
Chief Jason M. Martin resigned saying that, he felt that he did not have the trust of the community and would like to see someone who is wanted by the community to protect them.
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue driver after truck crashes into river
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office saved a man Saturday morning after his car crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.
WINKNEWS.com
People taking advantage of the Lee County parks that have re-opened
Hurricane Ian’s damage closed a lot of parks across Lee County, and some are still closed. Lakes Regional Park is one of them. Kids usually enjoy the Christmas lights there, but this year, the park is being used as a staging area for the Department of Emergency Management. There...
Two hurricane debris drop-off sites closing in Cape Coral
Cape Coral city leaders said once the sites are closed the city’s contracted hauler will begin demobilizing and restoring both sites, to their pre-hurricane condition.
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
Watch: Deputies work to save man from Florida river after car crash
Rescue crews can be seen performing CPR on the man atop his nearly-submerged vehicle in video shared by the sheriff's office.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
