AEW News: Action Andretti Interview After Win Over Chris Jericho, Willow Nightingale Chats With Unrestricted,

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping

Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy

It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News

As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
Road Dogg Praises AJ Styles, Says He’s A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart

In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Road Dogg praised the work of AJ Styles and then made a bold claim that Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart. It remains to be seen if those goes as well as the last time he namedropped The Hitman. He previously took some heat online for saying that Hart wasn’t that great. He also ranked Styles above Kenny Omega.
Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event

An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Is HHH a Better Booker than Vince McMahon?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. It has been a while, but I’m sure you’re all familiar with the format of this column – a statement is made on a pro-wrestling issue and a writer explains why this is true or false. Today, that writer will be me!
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More

The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
HAMILTON, OH
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!

-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22

We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
ROSEMONT, IL
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
TBS Was Reportedly Against Chris Jericho Appearing On ROH PPV

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle last weekend to become ROH World Champion, but it almost didn’t happen that way. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Jericho’s reign was always intended to end with this show. However, TBS SVP Sam Linsky was originally against Jericho appearing...

