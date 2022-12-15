ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Harvard set for road matchup with the UC Irvine Anteaters

Harvard Crimson (7-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Harvard in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Anteaters are 3-1 on their home court. UC Irvine is fifth in college basketball shooting 41.9% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
IRVINE, CA
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy