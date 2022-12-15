Read full article on original website
HEARTLESS ASS
3d ago
Attempted murder...by...a convicted felon and a wonderful judge sets bond for a hundred thou. That's the cities problem. The revolving door system.
wdrb.com
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
Wave 3
Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
WLKY.com
Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
wdrb.com
19-year-old fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Eric Williams, of Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
Wave 3
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
Wave 3
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
25newsnow.com
Woman charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery after allegedly running over woman in Woodford County
(25 News Now) - A woman wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County after allegedly hitting and running over another woman has been arrested. The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant was apprehended in the Springfield area by the United States Marshals. She is facing charges of...
WLKY.com
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
