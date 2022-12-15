ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEARTLESS ASS
3d ago

Attempted murder...by...a convicted felon and a wonderful judge sets bond for a hundred thou. That's the cities problem. The revolving door system.

Wave 3

Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child. On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”
BRANDENBURG, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

19-year-old fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Eric Williams, of Louisville. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
LOUISVILLE, KY

