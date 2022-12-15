Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
The Tomahawk
Ribbon cutting, baked goods, coffee, and gifts - oh my!
A ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Blue Ridge Comfort Inn kicked off a beautifully decorated, deliciously served, and warmly welcomed grand opening celebration last Saturday located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City. Compliments to the chef, co-owner Jim Macholz for the homemade sticky buns and to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office take time to make sure that every child has a merry Christmas. ‘Toys from Cops’ is a program in which the sheriff’s office takes donations of toys year-round to give out to kids in need around the county during the holiday. […]
Johnson City Press
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan sheriff's department
The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys’ and girls’ awaiting eyes peering through car windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
wjhl.com
Meet Cole, Mable and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough Elementary students say "Thank you!" to the Town
Jonesborough Elementary School showed their gratitude to Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest and Administrative Assistant Sarah Norton who visited the school to talk to students about careers recently. “We received all these ‘Thank You’ letters from Jonesborough Elementary School and it was very humbling,” Vest said. “They certainly illustrate reasons to...
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
wjhl.com
Owner's dog saves them from apartment fire
‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event. ‘A small thing we can do to honor...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Investigation of threats at Cocke County school leads to arrest
An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a juvenile Wednesday.
WATE
Teen charged after school threat in Cocke County
An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a 13-year-old girl Wednesday. An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a 13-year-old girl Wednesday. Mother & Daughter living life to the fullest.
Comments / 0