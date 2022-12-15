ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents

Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
LAKEWAY, TX
wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County porch pirate caught on camera

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
BELL COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

TxDot Stepping Up Efforts to Keep Drunk Drivers Off the Road

The Texas DOT is stepping up its effort to curb drunk driving this holiday season.Photo byTakahiro Taguchi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Texas law enforcement is stepping up efforts aimed at targeting drivers under the influence as the state saw an increase in crashes caused by drunk drivers last year. WFAA reports that TxDOT says that more than 48,600 crashes during the holiday season between December 1 and January 1. Over 400 people died during that time period from crashes. TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams sent out a press release to WFAA saying:
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin man involved in murder-for-hire scheme pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Texas - One of the suspects in a murder for hire scheme allegedly plotted by an Austin car dealer made a guilty plea on Wednesday. Gilad Peled pleaded guilty to the charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting, and kidnapping resulting in death. Peled was...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Judge Bayless, County Clerk Parker enjoy grand sendoff

Judge Bayless, County Clerk Parker enjoy grand sendoff Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/16/2022 - 02:05 Image The 33rd and 424th District Attorney Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee signed two cards of congratulations for Burnet County Court at Law Judge Linda Bayless and Burnet County Clerk Janet Parker during the retirement reception for both Dec. 13 in Burnet at the 1884 Historic Jail. Raymond V. Whelan/The Highlander ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy