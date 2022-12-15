Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt
A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents
Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
fox7austin.com
Man robs same San Marcos gas station twice in just over a week: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the same gas station twice earlier this month. Police say a man dressed in all black clothing held up a gas station on Old Ranch Road 12 near Holland Street twice in the past two weeks.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
Blanco County man charged with capital murder after police shootout
He was arrested on Tuesday.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Ben White service road
An unidentified person was hit was hit by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help, police said.
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
YAHOO!
Police: Man charged with murder after confessing to killing, burying body
Police have charged a man with murder in the death of Austin resident Justin Haden, whose body was found Dec. 1 in Georgetown. Gavin McLoud Roberts, 26, confessed to killing Haden, 34, by stabbing him with a knife and hitting him in the head with a skillet, according to an arrest affidavit.
APD makes arrest in Dec. 6 south Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 6 in south Austin, according to an APD news release.
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
TxDot Stepping Up Efforts to Keep Drunk Drivers Off the Road
The Texas DOT is stepping up its effort to curb drunk driving this holiday season.Photo byTakahiro Taguchi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Texas law enforcement is stepping up efforts aimed at targeting drivers under the influence as the state saw an increase in crashes caused by drunk drivers last year. WFAA reports that TxDOT says that more than 48,600 crashes during the holiday season between December 1 and January 1. Over 400 people died during that time period from crashes. TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams sent out a press release to WFAA saying:
fox7austin.com
Austin man involved in murder-for-hire scheme pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the suspects in a murder for hire scheme allegedly plotted by an Austin car dealer made a guilty plea on Wednesday. Gilad Peled pleaded guilty to the charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting, and kidnapping resulting in death. Peled was...
Texas Attorney General releases update in Jason Landry disappearance
The OAG's update Wednesday reaffirmed conclusions released by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office that Landry was involved in a single-vehicle accident, and it doesn't appear that any other car was in the area or he was expecting to meet up with anyone at the time of his disappearance.
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
Judge Bayless, County Clerk Parker enjoy grand sendoff
Judge Bayless, County Clerk Parker enjoy grand sendoff Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/16/2022 - 02:05 Image The 33rd and 424th District Attorney Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee signed two cards of congratulations for Burnet County Court at Law Judge Linda Bayless and Burnet County Clerk Janet Parker during the retirement reception for both Dec. 13 in Burnet at the 1884 Historic Jail. Raymond V. Whelan/The Highlander ...
