Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
linknky.com
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
Ky. man sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme
A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme.
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wnky.com
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
WTVQ
Buffalo Trace Distillery marks 8 millionth barrel filled since end of prohibition
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — State leaders gathered in Frankfort Thursday to celebrate a milestone with Buffalo Trace Distillery. Today marks the 8 millionth barrel filled since the end of prohibition. Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand to pour bourbon into the 8 millionth barrel at the celebration. Kentucky has...
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
WKYT 27
Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
Comments / 0